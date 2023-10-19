2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule and more

LIV Golf Miami Championship is all set to begin on Friday, October 20 and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, October 22. This is the season finale event of the Saudi circuit, where teams will compete against each other.

This year's Miami Championship will be shown on The CW Network. The quarterfinal round of the tournament, which will take place on Friday, will be available for the audience on the CW app from 1-6 p.m. ET and the last two days' matches, which are the semi-final and final, will be live-televised on CW Network and also on the CW app from 1-6 p.m. ET.

Viewers can also watch the LIV Golf Team Championship online on the website of the series for free. It will be available on the LIV Golf Plus app in different countries including Canada, India, Denmark, the UK and Spain.

According to Mashable.com, Australian audiences can watch the tournament for free on 7 Plus. It will also be available on YouTube.

LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Quarterfinal match-up

Eight teams will compete in the quarterfinal event which includes two singles and one foursome match. Four teams, who topped the LIV Golf standings at the end of the Jeddah event, have directly secured spots for them in the semi-finals while the remaining eight will play in the quarterfinal on Friday.

Stinger GC will play against Irons Heads, Fireballs vs. Majesticks, Ripper vs. Cleeks and Smash GC will go against HyFlyers in the quarterfinal.

See here for the matchups for the 2023 LIV Golf Miami Team Championship quarterfinal round:

Stinger (5) vs. Iron Heads (12)

Singles: Louis Oosthuizen vs. Kevin Na

Singles: Branden Grace vs. Scott Vincent

Foursome: Dean Burmester/Charl Schwartzel vs. Sihwan Kim/Danny Lee

Fireballs (6) vs. Majesticks (11)

Singles: Sergio Garcia vs. Henrik Stenson

Singles: Eugenio Chacarra vs. Sam Horsfield

Foursome: Abraham Ancer/Carlos Ortiz vs. Ian Poulter/Lee Westwood

Ripper (7) vs. Cleeks (10)

Singles: Cameron Smith vs. Martin Kaymer

Singles: Marc Leishman vs. Richard Bland

Foursome: Matt Jones/Jed Morgan vs. Graeme McDowell/Bernd Wiesberger

Smash (8) vs. HyFlyers (9)

Singles: Brooks Koepks vs. Phil Mickelson

Singles: Jason Kokrak vs. Cameron Tringale

Foursome: Chase Koepka/Matthew Wolff vs. James Piot/Brendan Steele

The winning four teams from the quarterfinal round will go through to the Semifinal to play against the auto-qualified teams.

Here are the LIV Golf teams along with their members:

1 4 Aces

Captain: Dustin Johnson

Members: Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein

2 Crushers

Captain: Bryson DeChambeau

Members: Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

3 Torque

Captain: Joaquin Niemann

Members:Sebastian Munoz, David Puig, Mito Pereira

4 RangeGoats

Captain: Bubba Watson

Members: Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch

5 Stinger

Captain: Louis Oosthuizen

Members: Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace

6 Fireballs

Captain: Sergio Garcia

Members: Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

7 Ripper

Captain: Cameron Smith

Members: Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

8 Smash

Captain: Brooks Koepka

Members: Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff

9 HyFlyers

Captain: Phil Mickelson

Members: Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, James Piot

10 Cleeks

Captain: Martin Kaymer

Members: Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger

11 Majesticks

Captain: Henrik Stenson

Members: Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

12 Iron Heads

Captain: Kevin Na

Members: Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim