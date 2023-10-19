2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule and more

LIV Golf Miami Championship is all set to begin on Friday, October 20 and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, October 22. This is the season finale event of the Saudi circuit, where teams will compete against each other.
This year's Miami Championship will be shown on The CW Network. The quarterfinal round of the tournament, which will take place on Friday, will be available for the audience on the CW app from 1-6 p.m. ET and the last two days' matches, which are the semi-final and final, will be live-televised on CW Network and also on the CW app from 1-6 p.m. ET.
Viewers can also watch the LIV Golf Team Championship online on the website of the series for free. It will be available on the LIV Golf Plus app in different countries including Canada, India, Denmark, the UK and Spain.
According to Mashable.com, Australian audiences can watch the tournament for free on 7 Plus. It will also be available on YouTube.
LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Quarterfinal match-up
Eight teams will compete in the quarterfinal event which includes two singles and one foursome match. Four teams, who topped the LIV Golf standings at the end of the Jeddah event, have directly secured spots for them in the semi-finals while the remaining eight will play in the quarterfinal on Friday.
Stinger GC will play against Irons Heads, Fireballs vs. Majesticks, Ripper vs. Cleeks and Smash GC will go against HyFlyers in the quarterfinal.
See here for the matchups for the 2023 LIV Golf Miami Team Championship quarterfinal round:
Stinger (5) vs. Iron Heads (12)
- Singles: Louis Oosthuizen vs. Kevin Na
- Singles: Branden Grace vs. Scott Vincent
- Foursome: Dean Burmester/Charl Schwartzel vs. Sihwan Kim/Danny Lee
Fireballs (6) vs. Majesticks (11)
- Singles: Sergio Garcia vs. Henrik Stenson
- Singles: Eugenio Chacarra vs. Sam Horsfield
- Foursome: Abraham Ancer/Carlos Ortiz vs. Ian Poulter/Lee Westwood
Ripper (7) vs. Cleeks (10)
- Singles: Cameron Smith vs. Martin Kaymer
- Singles: Marc Leishman vs. Richard Bland
- Foursome: Matt Jones/Jed Morgan vs. Graeme McDowell/Bernd Wiesberger
Smash (8) vs. HyFlyers (9)
- Singles: Brooks Koepks vs. Phil Mickelson
- Singles: Jason Kokrak vs. Cameron Tringale
- Foursome: Chase Koepka/Matthew Wolff vs. James Piot/Brendan Steele
The winning four teams from the quarterfinal round will go through to the Semifinal to play against the auto-qualified teams.
Here are the LIV Golf teams along with their members:
1 4 Aces
- Captain: Dustin Johnson
- Members: Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein
2 Crushers
- Captain: Bryson DeChambeau
- Members: Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri
3 Torque
- Captain: Joaquin Niemann
- Members:Sebastian Munoz, David Puig, Mito Pereira
4 RangeGoats
- Captain: Bubba Watson
- Members: Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch
5 Stinger
- Captain: Louis Oosthuizen
- Members: Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace
6 Fireballs
- Captain: Sergio Garcia
- Members: Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra
7 Ripper
- Captain: Cameron Smith
- Members: Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan
8 Smash
- Captain: Brooks Koepka
- Members: Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff
9 HyFlyers
- Captain: Phil Mickelson
- Members: Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, James Piot
10 Cleeks
- Captain: Martin Kaymer
- Members: Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger
11 Majesticks
- Captain: Henrik Stenson
- Members: Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield
12 Iron Heads
- Captain: Kevin Na
- Members: Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim