5 golfers to watch at LIV Golf Dallas 2025 ft. Jon Rahm

The LIV Golf Dallas 2025 is scheduled to take place at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, from June 27 to June 29. The course is a par-72 layout measuring 7,817 yards, featuring narrow fairways, firm greens, and multiple water hazards. This will be the second consecutive year LIV Golf visits Maridoe. The event follows the standard LIV format, 54 holes, shotgun start, no cut, and includes both individual and team competitions.

Several players come into Dallas with notable form based on their recent performances in both LIV events and majors like the 2025 U.S. Open held at Oakmont Country Club. Below are five golfers whose current statistics, performance trends, and odds position them as key figures to watch at this event.

#1. Jon Rahm

Rahm holds odds ranging from +480 to +600 across sportsbooks such as FanDuel and OddsChecker. He has finished inside the top 10 in all eight LIV starts this season. His best finish came at LIV Hong Kong, where he placed second. He leads the Legion XIII team standings and ranks top five in greens in regulation percentage (GIR) and strokes gained tee-to-green among LIV players this year. Rahm missed the cut at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont after posting rounds of 76 and 74, but remains one of the most statistically consistent players on the LIV Tour.

#2. Bryson DeChambeau

DeChambeau enters with betting odds of +500. He had six consecutive top-five finishes on the LIV circuit before the U.S. Open. These included a win at LIV Adelaide and second-place finishes at LIV Singapore and LIV Houston. DeChambeau missed the cut at the 2025 U.S. Open after shooting 75 and 73 at Oakmont. He leads LIV in driving distance this season, averaging 330.5 yards off the tee. He also ranks first in eagles made and strokes gained off the tee in 2025.

#3. Joaquin Niemann

Niemann is listed at odds between +650 and +700. He has won four of the first eight LIV events in 2025: Mayakoba, Jeddah, Houston, and Korea. His win percentage for the current LIV season is 50%, and he leads the individual points standings by a margin of 76 points over second place. He is also ranked top three in birdies made, strokes gained approach, and total strokes gained. Niemann finished T17 at the U.S. Open at Oakmont, with rounds of 72-71-74-70.

#4. Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton has odds between +900 and +1000. He finished T4 at the U.S. Open at Oakmont with rounds of 68-70-73-69, marking his best career performance in a major championship. On the LIV Tour, he has recorded top-15 finishes in five of the last seven events, including T6 at LIV Miami and T4 at LIV Adelaide. He ranks fourth in strokes gained around the green and fifth in driving accuracy this season on LIV. Hatton also finished fourth at the 2024 LIV Team Championship held at the same Maridoe Golf Club.

#5. Carlos Ortiz

Ortiz is listed at odds between +1200 and +1600. He finished T4 at the U.S. Open with rounds of 69-72-70-71. This is his highest career finish in a major. He has posted top-10 finishes at LIV Korea (T7), LIV Virginia (T8), and LIV Miami (T9) in 2025. Ortiz ranks third in strokes gained putting and second in scrambling percentage on the LIV circuit this season. In the 2024 LIV Dallas event, also held at Maridoe, Ortiz finished solo second, two strokes behind the winner.

