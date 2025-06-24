Where is LIV Golf Dallas 2025 being played? Venue explored

LIV Golf Dallas 2025 will be played at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas. The tournament will take place from June 27 to June 29. Maridoe Golf Club is located just north of Dallas and is known for its demanding layout. The course measures over 7,400 yards and plays to a par of 72. It was redesigned in 2017 by Steve Smyers and features Bermuda grass throughout. Water hazards and strong winds add to the difficulty.

The venue earlier hosted the 2024 LIV Golf Team Championship, where Ripper GC won. In 2025, the Dallas event is the ninth stop in the LIV Golf schedule, following the U.S. Open and ahead of The Open Championship. The tournament format will be 54 holes with no cut. The total purse is $25 million, with $20 million for individual play and $5 million for the team competition. The individual winner earns $4 million, and the top team receives $3 million.

The field will include top LIV players such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Tyrrell Hatton, and Anthony Kim. Spectators will enter through 2000 Kelly Blvd, Carrollton. Free parking with shuttle access is available. Rideshare drop-offs are designated at Ted Polk Middle School. Grounds tickets include access to post-round concerts. A buy-one-get-one-free 'Buddy Pass' offer is available until June 18.

The course’s second hole is a 655-yard par 5. The sixth hole is a 337-yard drivable par 4. The twelfth, a 475-yard par 4, was one of the toughest in the 2024 event. Recently, Bryson DeChambeau highlighted the difficulty of playing at the Maridoe golf course.

Bryson DeChambeau Gears Up for $25M LIV Golf Dallas Challenge at Maridoe Course

Syndication: Beaver County Times - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau will compete at the Maridoe Golf Club for the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas, a venue that doubles as his hometown course. With $25 million on the line, DeChambeau talked about the course recently. Speaking to Fox Sports ahead of the tournament, the two-time major champion shared his thoughts on playing in Dallas:

“Yeah, Dallas being our hometown, and I want to play really well. So I’ve been playing great, moving in the right direction with my golf game, figuring a lot of amazing stuff, fun stuff out. Hopefully I can deliver for them, but it’s gonna be a lot of focus grinding,” he said.

DeChambeau mentioned the difficulty of the track:

“The golf course is not easy. Maridoe is a difficult test of golf. So you got to place your ball in many good places. You just can’t let it get away from you and kind of plot it right in front of you. So I’m excited to deliver for them.”

The 2025 LIV Golf Dallas venue is a par-72 layout stretching across 7,800 yards, with water in play on at least 14 of its holes. The layout includes tricky holes like the dogleg par-4 fifth and ninth, which have challenged players. According to Golf Digest, the course is 'extremely hard but fair' and was ranked the third-best new course in Texas back in 2018.

