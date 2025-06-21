Bryson DeChambeau opens up about his homecoming at LIV Golf Dallas – “Maridoe is a test of golf”

Bryson DeChambeau has a tremendous challenge ahead of him. The next tournament he will play is LIV Golf Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club. This will be the 31-year-old golfer's homecoming, and the golfer seemed ready to take on the "difficult test of golf" for the $25 million event.

In an interview with Fox Sports, DeChambeau highlighted that Maridoe Golf Club was not an easy course to play on. He explained:

"Yeah, Dallas being our hometown, and I want to play really well. So I've been playing great, moving in the right direction with my golf game, figuring a lot of amazing stuff, fun stuff out. Hopefully I can deliver for them, but it's gonna be a lot of focus grinding."

He continued:

"The golf course is not easy. Maridoe is a difficult test of golf. So you got to place your ball in many good places. You just can't let it get away from you and kind of plot it right in front of you. So I'm excited to deliver for them."

The Maridoe Golf Club is a par 72 course that covers 7,800 yards. Interestingly, water bodies affect at least 14 holes on the course, including the renowned dogleg par-4, 5, and 9. The official website of Golf Digest rates the course as extremely hard but fair. In addition, the course was voted as the third-best new course in Texas in 2018.

Two-time major winner criticizes Bryson DeChambeau's play at Oakmont Country Club

PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau was a fan favorite to win the 2025 US Open. He was the reigning champion, and there were even rumors that he could be able to retain his title based on his current form. Unfortunately, he missed the cut in the competition, and Johnny Miller criticized him for missing the rough on every tee shot.

Miller was at a news conference at Oakmont on Saturday with the legendary Jack Nicklaus. He discussed how players can perform well at Oakmont:

"Most guys went ahead and drove it and hit it in the rough, right? So when you can get the ball in the fairway, you can work the ball if you need to, and you eliminate so many mistake upon mistakes. If you hit it here in this rough and you try to get too much out of the lie, you get in even more trouble."

Miller continued:

"It's still all about hitting that ball in the fairway. You see the guys that don't — like Bryson DeChambeau, he was living in the rough there this last couple days. Of course, he gets to watch it on TV today.”

Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut by three strokes at the 2025 US Open after scoring 10-over par.

