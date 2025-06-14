"Bryson DeChambeau should stick to YouTube" - Fans react to Johnny Miller's criticism of the 31-YO

Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. Former U.S. Open champion Johnny Miller criticized The Scientist's performance at the golf major. This has led fans on social media to react to Miller's take on DeChambeau.

The 31-year old was defending his U.S. Open title this week at the iconic golf venue. Like every other golfer at Pennsylvania, DeChambeau's efforts faced a considerable hurdle in front of Oakmont's challenging setting. His efforts, that landed him outside the cut, faced criticism from the 1973 U.S. Open Champion.

According to the veteran golfer, DeChambeau could not find the fairway, since it is the best option for handing the major's pressure.

Miller further commented that Bryson DeChambeau could not overcome the thick roughs of Oakmont Country Club. NUCLR Golf shared Miller's comments X (previously Twitter) account. Take a look:

This take from Miller left fans divided in the comments section. A section of them shared their views, with some criticizing Bryson DeChambeau and others writing in support of him. Take a look at some of the comments below the X post by NUCLR GOLF:

"Bryson should stick to YouTube," a fan commented below.

"Two time US Open winner can't handle the pressure? Weird comment from someone who only won one," another fan wrote.

"That's not a swipe it was just the truth," another fan commented.

"He’s a 2X US Open winner Johnny, the fact you’re still clinging to that round in 73’ is pathetic," a fan wrote in support of Bryson DeChambeau.

"He’s not wrong," a user wrote.

"Didn’t he win the US Open last year? How many times did Miller win the US Open? Oh that’s right, he won once, somebody said.

Miller's criticism on Bryson comes right after the two-time U.S. Open winner missed the cut line for this year's edition of the event.

How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in the second round of 2025 U.S. Open?

Bryson DeChambeau went into the second round on the back of a three-over par 73 in his opening round at Oakmont Country Club. The Crushers GC captain encountered some major hurdles in the second round of his 2025 U.S. Open that ultimately led to him missing the cut.

DeChambeau started with a bogey on the 10th. He then made a birdie on the par 5 hole 12. On holes 14, 15, and 16, Bryson scored three consective bogeys, followed by a birdie on the par 4 hole 17.

The LIV Golfer started his front nine with bogey, birdie, bogey. While playing on the par 4 hole 5, DeChambeau scored a double bogey, followed by two consecutive bogeys on the next two holes (6 and 7). The golfer concluded his front nine with a 5-over par 40.

DeChambeau ultimately ended Round 2 with a 7-over par 77, contributing to his 10-over par score over 36 holes.

