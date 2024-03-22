5 highest earning LIV Golfers in 2024 so far feat. Joaquin Niemann’s impressive $9,060,000 individual prize

The large purses at each event are the main hallmark of LIV Golf. That's why the $9,060,000 that Joaquin Niemann has earned in the first four starts of 2024 is not an outlandish, albeit impressive amount.

Thanks to the financial backing of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, LIV Golf allocates a purse of $25 million for each tournament ($20 million for the individual event). In the individual order, only The Players Championship exceeds this purse in the entire golf world.

5 highest earning LIV Golfers in 2024

The best reflection of how relevant this aspect is to the circuit is that 24 of the 54 players in the field have earned $1 million or more after just four tournaments on the 2024 LIV Golf calendar.

Let's take a look at who the top five on the list are:

1- Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann has been the best player in LIV Golf during the current season. Two wins and another Top 5 in four individual tournaments support a combined paycheck of over $9 million:

Mayakoba: (1st) $4 million

Las Vegas: (33rd) $160,000

Jeddah: (1st) $4 million

Hong Kong: (4th) $900,000

Total: $9,060,000

2- Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson is one of LIV Golf's top stars. In fact, he was its first season's individual champion. In 2023 he did not perform up to his expectations, but in 2024 he has come back with the quality expected of him. This has been reflected in his season's earnings:

Mayakoba: (5th) $700,000

Las Vegas: (1st) $4 million

Jeddah: (28th) $182,500

Hong Kong: (21st) $204,286

Total: $5,086,786

3- Abraham Ancer

Abraham Ancer posted the best result of his three-season LIV Golf career when he won the inaugural Hong Kong event in 2024. The Mexican had posted one Top 20 and two Top 30s prior to his victory:

Mayakoba: (28th) $167,500

Las Vegas: (23rd) $207,500

Jeddah: (13th) $350,000

Hong Kong: (1st) $4 million

Total: $4,725,000

4- Paul Casey

Paul Casey has had an outstanding start to the season, including a second place finish, another Top 10, a Top 15 and a Top 30. It has been his best start since he joined the circuit in 2022 and his earnings reflect that:

Mayakoba: (12th) $370,000.

Las Vegas: (6th) $700,000

Jeddah: (30th) $172,500

Hong Kong: (2nd) $1,875,000

Total: $3,117,500

5- Sergio Garcia

His second place finish at Mayakoba has been instrumental in Sergio Garcia's fifth place finish on the LIV money list so far this 2024 season. The Spaniard has also had strong finishes in the other three events that have been held:

Mayakoba: (2nd) $2,250,000.

Las Vegas: (29th) $180,000

Jeddah: (15th) $262,142.85

Hong Kong: (39th) $137,667

Total: $3,079,642.85

Rounding out the Top 10 are Jon Rahm, Talor Gooch, Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen and Bryson DeChambeau.