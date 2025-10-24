5 LIV Golfers who failed to make the cut at International Series Philippines 2025 ft. Louis Oosthuizen 

Some of the top-ranked golfers on the LIV Golf had teed it up at this week’s International Series Philippines. The tournament started with its first round on Thursday, and after two rounds, Sarit Suwannarut took the lead in the game at 14-under.

The field also features LIV golfers such as Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Kim, Charl Schwartzel, and many others. Among the LIV golfers, Reed had the best outing so far this week. He carded two rounds of 70 and 66 and settled into a tie for ninth place.

However, the tournament had a cutline after 36 holes, and some players, such as Oosthuizen, struggled with their game and missed the cut. Below is the list of the five LIV Golf players who failed to make the cut at the International Series Philippines.

5 LIV Golfers who failed to make the cut at International Series Philippines 2025

#1 Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen (Image Source: Getty)

The cutline for the tournament was 3-under, and Louis Oosthuizen missed it by one stroke. He started the campaign with an opening round of 71 and then played another round of 71. He settled with a total of 2-under.

#2 Anthony Kim

Anthony Kim (Image Source: Imagn)

Relegated LIV golfer Anthony Kim also competed at this week’s Asian Tour event. He also had a tough time and missed the cut at the International Series Philippines. He started the campaign with an opening round of 74 and then played the next round of 69 to settle with a score of 1-under and missed the cut by two strokes.

#3 Jinichiro Kozuma

Jinichiro Kozuma (Image Source: Imagn)

Jinichiro Kozuma played the opening round of 74 on Thursday at the Asian Tour event. He had a tough start, but then quickly bounced back on Friday and played a round of 69. However, it was not enough to make the cut, and he settled at 1-under.

#4 Danny Lee

Danny Lee (Image Source: Imagn)

Danny Lee also teed it up at the International Series Philippines but struggled to make the cut. He carded the opening round of 72 and then had a tough time playing on Friday. He played another round of 72 and settled for an even-par score.

#5 Sam Horsfield

Sam Horsfield (Image Source: Imagn)

Sam Horsfield is another LIV golfer who had a tough time playing at the International Series Philippines. He started the campaign with an opening round of 75 and then played the next round of 71. He settled with a score of 2-over and missed the cut.

The tournament is heading for its conclusion, and only the players who made the cut after Friday’s round will tee off for the weekend. The tournament will have its final play on Sunday, Oct. 26.

