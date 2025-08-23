5 names who might not make Team Europe for the 2025 Ryder Cup ft. Jon Rahm

This season's Ryder Cup is all set to take place at Bethpage Black Golf Course from September 26-28. As the event approaches, the teams for both Team USA and Team Europe are close to being confirmed. Aside from the top six golfers in the rankings, the remaining six golfers chosen by their individual team captains will be the most exciting aspect.

There have been numerous projections regarding Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley's captain's picks. Here's a look at five notable names that may struggle to get into Team Europe for this year's Ryder Cup.

5 names who might not make Team Europe for the 2025 Ryder Cup

#5 Sergio García

LIV Golf Chicago - Day One - Source: Getty

Sergio Garcia is a Ryder Cup legend who has been performing well this season on LIV Golf. He won the LIV Golf Hong Kong this season, but his chances of being named for this year's Team Europe are quite slim. Garcia's rating in the RC Standings has plummeted since his transition to LIV Golf, and his performance in the Majors have also been subpar.

Luke Donald faces a tough decision on whether to include the Spaniard in the Ryder Cup roster for Team Europe.

#4 Nicolai Højgaard

Betfred British Masters Hosted By Sir Nick Faldo 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Nicolai Højgaard has struggled in the 2025 season. He has had three top-ten finishes but is still looking for his first win this season.

Højgaard has fallen behind his twin brother and is currently rated 25th in the Ryder Cup standings. While he is an excellent golfer, his inconsistent performances could lead to Luke Donald dropping him from the Team Europe roster for the Ryder Cup.

#3 Harry Hall

TOUR Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Harry Hall has been one of the biggest rising stars this season. He has been a consistent performer on the PGA Tour in 2025, but that may not be enough to earn him a spot for this year's Ryder Cup.

Hall is currently ranked 17th in the standings, and despite that, there have been no hints or reports that claim he could be in contention for a spot. So there is a chance that he may get overlooked for this year's Team Europe.

#2 Aaron Rai

PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Aaron Rai is currently ranked 15th in the Ryder Cup Rankings, which has raised many questions over his spot in the Team Europe roster.

While Rai's stats showcase his quality, his approach has the potential for vulnerability under pressure. On top of this, there have been no reports of him being in contact with Donald, which suggests that Rai may be overlooked for Team Europe.

#1 Jon Rahm

LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan - Day One - Source: Getty

Jon Rahm has been an outstanding contender this season on LIV Golf. He has 12 top ten finishes out of his 13 starts on the tour, and he has also had some outstanding performances in this season's golf Majors.

Rahm is now ranked 23rd in the Ryder Cup, and while he has been a standout performer, there is a significant chance he may be overshadowed owing to a lack of points in the rankings.

Luke Donald has previously confirmed that all the LIV Golfers who are way below in the eligibility rankings may not be considered for his picks. This means that there are strong chances for Rahm to miss Team Europe selection.

