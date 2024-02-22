5 groupings to watch at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta on Day 1 ft. Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes & Nicolai Højgaard

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta will get into action on Thursday, February 22, with its first round at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course. The PGA Tour event will take place in a stroke-play format featuring a full-size field.

Players will start their game at 8:30 a.m. ET on the first and 10th holes on Thursday. Last year's champion Tony Finau will return to defend his title. For the first two rounds, he will group with Mackenzie Hughes and Nicolai Hojgaard.

Here are the top five groupings to watch at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

5 groupings to watch at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta on Day 1

#1 Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes & Nicolai Højgaard

Defending champion Tony Finau will team up with Mackenzie Hughes and Nicolai Hojgaard for the first round on Thursday. The group will tee off at 9:03 a.m. ET on the 10th hole.

Finau is one of the experts' favorites to win this week with odds of +650, as per CBS Sports. Nicolai Hojgaard, who finished T39 last week at The Genesis Invitational, is another favorite to win the Mexico Open with odds of +1600, as per the aforementioned source while Hughes' odds are +4500.

#2 Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim

Keith Mitchell will be starting his game on Thursday at 8:52 a.m. ET with Charley Hoffman and S.H. Kim. The group will tee off on the 10th hole.

Mitchell had last played at the Phoenix Open, where he finished in T17 position. He is also one of the best bets for the week with odds of +3000, as per CBS Sports. Hoffman's odds of winning are +6000 while S. H. Kim's odds are +6500.

#3 Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker

Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ and Brandt Snedeker will tee off together at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on Thursday. The group will start their game at 9:14 a.m. ET on the 10th hole.

Reavie has +30,000 odds of winning, Champ has +4500, and Snedeker has +50000, according to CBS Sports.

#4 Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee

Erik van Rooyen will tee off in a group with Emiliano Grillo and K.H. Lee. The group will start their game on the first tee hole at 1:48 p.m. ET.

Grillo is one of the top five bets for the week with odds of +2000, as per CBS Sports, while Rooyen's odds are +3500 and K.H. Lee's odds are +8000.

#5 Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu

Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat and Dylan Wu are another top grouping for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. They will start their game at 1:37 p.m. ET on the first tee hole on Thursday.

Talking about their odds, with +5000 odds, Austin Eckroat is another favorite bet for the week while Dylan Wu's odds are +15000, and Griffin has +18000.