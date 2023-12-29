5 players who got their maiden PGA Tour wins in 2023

The PGA Tour wins were lit up with the glow of that first victory, which marked a forgotten season in terms of times and performances. As we draw curtains on 2023, the golf world resounds with the sounds of the explosions and victories that have defined this incredible season.

At the end of the year, we look back at the fascinating stories of five rising stars who made history with their first victories against the odds on the PGA Tour.

5 players to capture maiden PGA Tour wins in 2023

#1. Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg fired back-to-back 9-under 61s at the 2023 RSM on the final day to capture his first PGA Tour title at the Classic. This was Aberg's 11th start on the PGA Tour, and his record four-stroke total of 253 reflects his recent success on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, including the Ryder Cup where he played a key role in Team Europe's victory.

#2. Nicolai Højgaard

Nicolai Hojgaard won the DP World Tour Championship with back-to-back birdies for his first Rolex Series title. Hoygaard's 64 points on the final day helped him overcome the third shot by two strokes and win.

The win secured his place in golf, fending off competition from Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, as well as overnight leader Matt Wallace. Hoygaard's win was the most significant of the year, as he finished second on the Dubai Tour behind champion Rory McIlroy.

#3. Nico Echavarria

Rookie Nico Echavarria won his first PGA Tour title at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open and earned a spot in the prestigious Players Championship. Echavarria beat Akshay Bhatia by two strokes with a solid performance, including a round of 68.

#4. Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala earned his first PGA Tour win at the Fortinet Championship. The Californian golfer's good and bad performances, combined with the short game and the warmth of the bluegrass green, showed him the path to success. The win highlighted Theegala's unique brand of golf, which encourages creativity and efficiency as opposed to an exhibition-centric approach.

#5. Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia, who turned professional at the age of 17, earned his first PGA tour win on the Barracuda Championship Tour. He beat Patrick Rogers in the play-off and birdied the final hole to secure the victory.