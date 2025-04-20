5 players who made a huge jump on moving day of RBC Heritage ft. Viktor Hovland

The RBC Heritage will head into its final round on Sunday this week. Several players massively improved their rankings in the third round of the event.

Currently, Si Woo Kim is leading the standings with a total score of 15-under. Round 1 and Round 2 leader Justin Thomas is trailing him by one stroke. He is tied with Andrew Novak on T2.

Here's taking a look at five golfers who made big jumps on moving day at the ongoing RBC Heritage.

Top 5 golfers who improved their ranks in Round 3 of the RBC Heritage

5) Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley at the 2025 RBC Heritage - Third Round (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 US Ryder Cup captain was placed T13 heading into Round 3. He posted an impressive 67 to climb up to T9 spot on Saturday. Bradley recorded a clean score sheet with four birdies in the third round of the RBC Heritage.

4) Maverick McNealy

Maverick McNealy at the RBC Heritage - Third Round (Source: Imagn)

Maverick McNealy was ranked T8 arriving at Harbour Town on Saturday. Through the course of Round 3, he managed to jump up four spots to finish the day in the 4th position. He closed his third round at 65 with seven birdies and one bogey.

3) Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland at the 2025 RBC Heritage (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Valspar Championship winner improved his ranking by six spots in Round 3. He had started his campaign at Harbour Town on Saturday placed T21. After carding a 68 with five birdies and two bogeys, Viktor Hovland finished his day at T15.

2) Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry at the 2025 RBC Heritage - Round Three (Source: Getty)

Shane Lowry had arrived on Saturday placed T31. However, his fantastic performance of 67 with five birdies and one bogey helped him climb up a whopping 15 places to finish his Round 3 at T16.

1) Byeong Hun An

Byeong Hun An at the 2025 RBC Heritage - Round Three (Source: Getty)

Byeong Hun An mounted possibly the biggest turnaround in Round 3 of the RBC Heritage. He had entered the field on Saturday ranked T57. However, he managed to catapult himself by a staggering 41 spots to finish his day at T16.

An posted one eagle, seven birdies, and one bogey to put up a spectacular score of 63 in the third round.

All these golfers still have one more round to win or further improve on their rankings in the tournament. Round 4 will begin on Sunday at 7:45 am ET. Joe Highsmith and Nick Dunlap will be the first pair to take the field in the final round.

