“Change these ridiculous rules”: Fans furious as Justin Thomas landed a 1 stroke penalty at the RBC Heritage 2025

Justin Thomas incurred a one-stroke penalty in Round 3 of the ongoing RBC Heritage. He had been in solo lead up until that point.

Playing on the par-5 second hole, Thomas's shot landed in the bunker. Due to this he was allowed to move some debris around the ball. However, in his efforts to do so, the ball also moved a bit. He called in an official and when asked whether the ball had moved, Thomas admitted that he thought it did.

However, some fans didn't agree with this penalty and criticized it in the comments section.

"Just move it back to the same lie. Golf needs to change these ridiculous rules. Pathetic," wrote a fan.

"Fix your rules" one fan stated.

"Did it improve his lie? If yes, penalty. If it’s irrelevant, just make it as such, irrelevant, instead of relevant," another added.

"Can I call in to some random number and ask that his (self-imposed) penalty be revoked? Or can the quasi-hotline only penalize players? Asking for a friend."

Some fans also appreciated Thomas's integrity during the whole episode.

"Fair play Justin, keeping the integrity of the sport honest," one fan said.

"This is why I love golf. He called the penalty when nobody else saw it…good stuff," another wrote.

Justin Thomas finally completed the par-5 second hole at even par.

How has Justin Thomas performed at the RBC Heritage so far?

Justin Thomas at the 2025 RBC Heritage - Second Round (Source: Imagn)

Justin Thomas took charge of the field from the get-go at the ongoing RBC Heritage. He shot an opening round 61 to become the solo leader after Round 1. The ace golfer posted 11 birdies and one bogey on Thursday, April 17.

He continued the great run in the second round as well, as he recorded four birdies and two bogeys to close the day at 69. He maintained his lead through Round 2 as well. In Round 3, Thomas posted four birdies and two bogeys to finish tied for second place with Andrew Novak.

At the moment, he is placed second behind Si Woo Kim. The former hasn't won a PGA Tour event since 2022 and is currently looking in good form to finally break that drought. The US golfer's total score at the time of this writing is 14-under. He is one stroke behind Kim going into the final round.

