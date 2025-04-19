Who is leading the 2025 RBC Heritage after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 RBC Heritage has been concluded. The field put in stellar performances across the leaderboard, with the world's top golfers leading.

Justin Thomas maintained his lead at the 2025 RBC Heritage. He followed up his 10 under par 61 round with a 2 under par 69 round on Friday, April 18, to lead by a two-stroke margin.

Si Woo Kim posted a stellar 7 under par 64 round to vault 19 spots up the leaderboard and tie for second place. Joining Kim is Russell Henley with a 10 under par score at the 2025 RBC Heritage.

Scottie Scheffler is tied for sixth place at the 2025 RBC Heritage. He shares the position with Mackenzie Hughes with a total 8 under par score. Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, and three other golfers follow tied for eighth place.

Keegan Bradley bears a 36-hole score of 6 under par at the 2025 RBC Heritage. The Team USA Ryder Cup captain shares the 13th position with seven other golfers, including Patrick Cantlay and Cam Davis.

Here's a look at the top golfers at the 2025 RBC Heritage (via PGA Tour):

1 - Justin Thomas (-12)

T2 - Si Woo Kim (-10)

T2 - Russell Henley (-10)

T4 - Andrew Novak (-9)

T4 - Tommy Fleetwood (-9)

T6 - Mackenzie Hughes (-8)

T6 - Scottie Scheffler (-8)

T8 - Wyndham Clark (-7)

T8 - J. T. Poston (-7)

T8 - Brian Harman (-7)

T8 - Collin Morikawa (-7)

T8 - Maverick McNealy (-7)

T13 - Karl Vilips (-6)

T13 - Ryan Gerard (-6)

T13 - Cam Davis (-6)

T13 - Brian Campbell (-6)

T13 - Sami Valimaki (-6)

T13 - Keegan Bradley (-6)

T13 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)

T13 - Patrick Cantlay (-6)

Nick Dunlap recorded a 7 over par 78 score for the opening round of the 2025 RBC Heritage. He posted an even par 71 round to sit in last place, 72nd, at the 2025 RBC Heritage.

Justin Thomas' 2025 RBC Heritage Round 2 Scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 RBC Heritage's scorecard for the second round in South Carolina (via PGA Tour);

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (pat 4) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

