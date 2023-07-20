5 players with most majors at The Open Championship 2023 feat. Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka

The 151st Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club has a number of previous major champions participating. But, when it comes to most major wins, there are no bigger names than Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. They have won 18 and 15 majors, respectively.

However, neither of these golfers are in the field for the final major of the 2023 season. This year, it's Phil Mickelson who has the most majors under his belt playing for the prestigious Claret Jug at the oldest major golf tournament.

Who are the most major tournament winners at The Open Championship 2023?

Well, if we rank golfers in the top 5, according to their major wins, three spots are tied as there are multiple winners for that particular rank.

For example, Collin Morikawa, John Daly, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, and Zach Johnson have won two majors each in their careers and are playing at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, and they should be ranked fifth together, if we consider tied rankings.

However, let's have a look at the most major winners on the field of The Open Championship 2023:

#5 Padraig Harrington & Jordan Spieth (Three wins)

The fifth rank is tied between Padraig Harrington and Jordan Spieth. We had to put them together as they have won three majors each during their careers.

Harrington won The Open Championship twice in 2007 and 2008 and also holds the PGA Championship trophy that he won in 2008.

Jordan Spieth with The Open Championship 2017 Trophy (via Getty Images)

Whereas, Jordan Spieth won the Masters Tournament and the US Open in 2015 and The Open Championship in 2017.

#4 Ernie Els

Former world No. 1 Ernie Els has four major titles under his belt. The South African golfer, also known as "The Big Easy", won the US Open twice, in 1994 and 1997, and The Open Championship twice, in 2002 and 2012.

Since winning his The Open last, he has missed the cut thrice in the event. However, since the eligibility criteria say that previous winners of the event aged below 60 can participate, the 53-year-old golfer still has a number of chances left to participate in the oldest major golf tournament.

#3 Rory McIlroy

The current world No. 2 Rory McIlroy had the best odds, entering the 151st edition of the event. The Northern Irish golfer is also a four-time major winner. He won the US Open in 2011, The Open Championship in 2014, and the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014.

Rory McIlroy with The Open Championship 2014 Trophy (via Getty Images)

#2 Brooks Koepka

LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka recently registered his fifth major victory at the PGA Championship 2023. Despite not winning the Open Championship and the Masters Tournament, he still has won two US Open (2017 and 2018) and three PGA Championships (2018, 2019, and 2023) in his career.

#1 Phil Mickelson

One of the most reputed golfers Phil Mickelson takes first place in this list. He has won six majors in his career till now. The 53-year-old golfer has won three Masters titles (2004, 2006, and 2010), two PGA Championship titles (2005 and 2021), and The Open Championship title in 2013.

Phil Mickelson with The Open Championship 2013 Trophy (via Getty Images)

Interestingly, he is just a US Open win short of completing his career grand slam.