What happened to Jordan Spieth? Golfer crashes out of the US Open 2023 with ‘one of the loudest F-bombs ever’

Jordan Spieth had a shocking day at the US Open 2023, as he bowed out of the tournament after posting a 71 on Friday at the Los Angeles Country Club.

While 71 was slightly better than 72 in the opening round, it wasn't good enough to finish the 36-hole score inside the cut line. Spieth finished his two-round total at 3-over, one more than the cut line. This is only the fourth time in nine years that Spieth has failed to make it past the cutline.

After a poor outing on Thursday, Spieth had a mixed opening on Day 2 at LACC as he carded three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine. A birdie on the par-3 11th hole helped him get back to even par, but three bogeys in a five-hole stretch from 13 to 17 meant Spieth had to pack early for home.

During the second round, Spieth's frustration was well captured and recorded by the camera. On the par-5 8th hole, Spieth's shot went to the bunker instead of the right side of the fairway, resulting in him dropping an 'F-bomb'. The scream was loud enough for the camera mics to catch it with commentators stating that the golfer was obviously 'not pleased' with the shot,

McNeil @Reflog_18



“Obviously not pleased” #usopen Jordan Spieth with one of the loudest F-bombs ever“Obviously not pleased” Jordan Spieth with one of the loudest F-bombs ever “Obviously not pleased” 😂 #usopen https://t.co/vSqsQX9Qt2

This is the second major in a row where Spieth was caught dropping an F-bomb. Last month during the PGA Championship, Spieth was caught up in a similar situation when he vented out his frustration after playing a bad shot.

Who else failed to make the cut at the US Open 2023?

Max Homa was the highest-ranked golfer to miss the cut at the 123rd U.S. Open Championship

It wasn't just Spieth who missed the weekend flight at the US Open 2023. Besides him, several prominent names failed to make a cut at the US Open.

Two-time major winner Justin Thomas carded 81 on Friday to miss the cut by 14 strokes. In fact, he finished joint 152nd in 156 player field events. World No. 7 Max Homa was another big name to not make it to the weekend of the US Open.

Homa, who had opened well with a 68 on Thursday, posted 6-over 76 on Day 2 at Los Angeles Country Club to aggregate at 4-over, two more than the cut.

Phil Mickelson was another big name to bow out early from the US Open. He carded 69-74 on two days to finish at 3-over. Notably US Open is the only major he is yet to win,

Some other big names included Jason Day, Justin Rose, Martin Kaymer, Adam Scott, and Stewart Cink.

Here's the list of players who failed to make the cut at the US Open 2023:

Paul Barjon: 67

Patrick Cover: 3

Nico Echavarria: 3

Thriston Lawrence: 3

Adrian Meronk: 3

Phil Mickelson: 3

Taylor Moore: 3

Kyle Mueller: 3

Alex Noren: 3

Vincent Norrman: 3

Mito Pereira: 3

Jordan Spieth: 3

Andrew Svoboda: 3

Davis Thompson: 3

Corey Conners: 4

Simon Forsstrom: 4

J.J. Grey: 4

Tom Hoge: 4

Max Homa: 4

Chris Kirk: 4

Thomas Pieters: 4

Seamus Power: 4

Justin Rose: 4

Adam Schenk: 4

Sepp Straka: 4

Nick Taylor: 4

Barclay Brown: 5

Stewart Cink: 5

Ross Fisher: 5

Deon Germishuys: 5

Emiliano Grillo: 5

Lucas Herbert: 5

Kurt Kitayama: 5

Mac Meissner: 5

Francesco Molinari: 5

Wilco Nienaber: 5

Taylor Pendrith: 5

J.T. Poston: 5

Adam Scott: 5

Roger Sloan: 5

Scott Stallings: 5

Austen Truslow: 5

Bastien Amat: 6

Keegan Bradley: 6

Brent Grant: 6

Jordan Gumberg: 6

Sungjae Im: 6

Martin Kaymer: 6

Matt Kuchar: 6

Luke List: 6

Taylor Montgomery: 6

Preston Summerhays: 6

Michael Thorbjornsen: 6

Ryan Armour: 7

Olin Browne jr: 7

Gunn Charoenkul: 7

Jens Dantorp: 7

Alejandro Del Rey: 7

Michael Kim: 7

David Nyfjall: 7

Corey Pereira: 7

Jesse Schutte: 7

Nick Dunlap: 8

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira: 8

Pablo Larrazábal: 8

Kyoung-Hoon Lee: 8

Michael Brennan: 9

Christian Cavaliere: 9

Jason Day: 9

Paul Haley II: 9

Omar Morales: 9

Carlos Ortiz: 9

Matthieu Pavon: 9

Karl Vilips: 9

Ding Wenyi: 9

Berry Henson: 10

Aaron Wise: 10

Carson Young: 10

Hayden Buckley: 11

Frankie Capan: 11

Cam Davis: 11

Matthew McClean: 11

Victor Perez: 11

Alex Schaake: 11

Joel Dahmen: 12

Alexander Yang: 13

Isaac Simmons: 14

Justin Thomas: 14

David Horsey: 16

Brendan Valdez: 16

Hank Lebioda: 20

Poll : 0 votes