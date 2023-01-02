5 Players rumored to join LIV Golf in 2023

Since LIV Golf announced its first season, a new big golfer has joined the controversial series every other day, and it's not over yet. The Saudi-backed series announced last month that it would not be limited to America and was on its way to extending its global roots.

The schedule for the 2023 LIV League was slated to be released last month, but now fans need to wait until the end of this month to learn more about the next season of the series.

However, as rumors of players joining the LIV Golf Series continue, here is a list of five golfers who are likely to join the newly formed series in 2023.

#1 Mito Pereira

Mito Pereira is one of the biggest names that will probably join the LIV Golf Series in 2023. He was offered a contract last year, but the golfer stayed loyal to the PGA Tour and played in the Presidents Cup. However, rumors are swirling around that he could join the LIV Golf.

The rumor mill started after Pereira was spotted at Sergia Garcia's charity event. For the uninitiated, Garcia joined LIV last year; thus, the rumors of Mito joining the rival series are fueling up.

#2 Xander Schauffle

Xander Schauffle's name has been heavily linked with the LIV Golf Series since its inception. The American golfer received an obnoxious offer from the officials to join LIV Golf, but he turned down the contract.

Now, towards the end of 2022, rumors have once again spread that he could join the LIV Golf Series in 2023.

#3 Patrick Cantlay

Rumors of Patrick Cantlay joining the LIV Golf are getting solidified as the days pass on. The world No. 4 found the offer made by LIV Golf very tempting.

However, Patrick said no, but now The Guardian claims that he and his friend Xander are at the top of the LIV Golf wish list to join the series in its second season.

#4 Adam Scott

Scott has been linked to the series for some time and was rumored to have joined it last year alongside Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman, but the golfer chose to stay on the PGA Tour.

However, several outlets have claimed that Adam Scott is considering joining the LIV Golf Series in 2023.

#5 Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm could join LIV Golf in 2023. He was offered a contract to join the series, which the golfer denied.

However, rumors spiraled out of control after the golfer supported the tumultuous series in one of his interviews. Rahm praised LIV Golf by saying:

"I mean, I think on this side of things, we should be thankful that LIV happened. I don't know if those changes would have happened if LIV wasn't in the picture. So to an extent, yeah, we should be thankful."

The PGA Tour has increased its purse to compete. Moreover, a Twitter account called ’LIV Golf Insider’ claimed Jon Rahm would be joining the series.

