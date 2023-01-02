LIV Golf league to PGA’s elevated events: 5 reasons why golf in 2023 will be crazier than 2022

Golf fans had a fantastic year in 2022. There were numerous occasions to rejoice. LIV Golf was founded, Scottie Scheffler won The Masters, Tiger Woods returned to golf, Rory McIlroy peaked at the OWGR, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth defeated McIlroy and Woods, Vijay Singh won the PNC Championship, and many other events occurred.

But don't get too comfortable because if 2022 went wild, 2023 will be even more so. There's a lot more excitement, thrills, fun, and surprises in store for you. Here are five reasons why golf in 2023 will be more exciting.

What 2023 has in store for golf, its players, and fans of the sport

1) Elevated events

The PGA Tour has started 13 elevated events this year. This means more money in the golfer's accounts.

Huge purses were in the headlines in 2022 and will continue to expand their roots in 2023. More money means big names, huge audiences, and new challenges.

The elevated event will have a purse of around $20 million, with the first event beginning on January 5 in Hawaii. The Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature the winners from last year to compete in the tournament for a purse of $15 million.

2) 2023 The Masters Tournament

The Masters @TheMasters



Read more Masters.com Statement from Chairman Fred Ridley, regarding the 2023 Masters Tournament.Read more Statement from Chairman Fred Ridley, regarding the 2023 Masters Tournament.Read more ➡️ Masters.com

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have been the talk of the town because of their argumentative battle. The Saudi-backed series divided the golfers into two groups: those who supported the PGA Tour and those who supported LIV Golf.

At The Masters, PGA Tour and LIV Golf players will compete on the same course for the first time since the legal filing. Initially, the newly formed series players were barred from competing in major tournaments, but Masters officials announced last month that LIV players would also compete in the 2023 Masters.

The championship is scheduled for April 6–9 at the Augusta National Golf Course. The tournament is more interesting than a verbal brawl between the golfers.

3) Ladies on the Pebble

The year 2023 is not only exciting for male golfers, but it is also significant for female golfers. Female golfers will receive more attention and compete at Pebble Beach for the first time in history. This year's Women's US Open will be held on a historic golf course.

4) Lawsuit verdict

Not all roads will lead to Rome, but golfers will have to settle for something, whether it's in their favor or not. The final verdict on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Series will most likely be released this year. Everyone around the globe is watching the ongoing lawsuit.

The LIV Golf antitrust-compliant will make a final decision this year. It will interesting to see whether the Saudi-backed series drops or wins the case.

5. OWGR

The world rankings created a buzz on the internet near the end of 2022. The rankings of top LIV Golf players fell because their points were not added to the ranking tally.

It is worth noting that the LIV Golf Series has applied for OWGR, and a decision is expected this year. OWGR will takes its time before making the crucial decision.

