The OWGR is adding a new 54-hole golf tour to points from January, and it's not LIV Golf

The Official World Golf Rankings recently announced that a new golf series will receive points to be added to the rankings for golfers, but it's not the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

Gira de Golf Profesional de Mexicana, a tour founded in 2017, applied for the world rankings last year. After a 16-month application process, OWGR announced that the tour will receive world ranking points.

Gira de Golf is a 54-hole tournament with a no-cut qualifying round, accessible via open school. The championship made headlines after hosting a tournament in collaboration with the PGA Tour Latinoamerica during the pandemic. It received appreciation for its remarkable steps in providing pathways for golfers during the lockdown.

Gira de Golf Chairman Peter Dawson announced the news, saying:

"This is a significant milestone for golf, and OWGR is deeply encouraged by the achievement and continued efforts in the advancement of the sport of golf in Mexico."

He further talked about the opportunities and progress of the series and players.

Dawson said:

"We look forward to watching the progress of Gira de Profesional de Mexicana as it continues to play a key role in the development of players from the region."

It is important to note that the LIV Golf Series applied for world ranking points in July 2022, and they are still waiting for the decision.

"We are very proud"- Gira de Golf commissioner after the OWGR announcement

Since its inception, LIV Golf has been making headlines in the newspaper. The newly formed series became controversial after the PGA Tour suspended players who joined hands with LIV. The PGA also accused LIV of luring and stealing their best players by offering them an undeniable amount.

LIV Golf applied for the OWGR points earlier this year but was denied because of its strategic alliance with the MENA Tour. While the "Giga de Golf" format was in accordance with the OWGR guide, and thus they were awarded the points.

Tour commissioner Jose Miguel Bejos was proud of the achievement. In one of his interviews, as quoted by Golf Digest, Bejos said:

"We are very proud that after almost five years of work, the Mexican Professional Golf Tour becomes part of the OWGR. It is one of the most important achievements that Mexican professional golf has had in recent years, and we will continue with the commitment to promote golf in our country."

He also discussed the format and eligibility criteria. Jose said:

"As such, the Gira de Golf Profesional de Mexicana is in keeping with long-standing OWGR eligibility and Formar criteria providing inclusion for professional tours at the development level with available Ranking Points commensurate with the format and anticipated fields."

It is pertinent to note that the 2022–23 season of the Gira de Golf will start with its first tournament of 2023 on January 29 and wrap up with a final and third tournament in March. It's a 54-hole event with 36-hole cuts, open school qualification, and a purse of $1,600,000 for all the events.

Poll : 0 votes