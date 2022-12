How many spots did LIV golfers fall in the OWGR in 2022? 

The Official World Golf Rankings were released on Monday, featuring LIV Golf players who witnessed the biggest fall of their careers.

Despite being deprived of ranking points, some LIV Golf players' ranks improved. The most surprising was Harold Varner II, whose ranking improved from 46 to 45, while the others had low career rankings.

It was shocking to see Phil Mickelson, ranked 73 before joining LIV, settling at 213.

LIV Golf and the PGA Tour have been in the headlines since the inception of the Saudi-backed series. The PGA Tour suspended players from playing after they joined the rival series, and the LIV Golf players' points did not find themselves in the official rankings.

Both series are engaged in a legal battle, and still, LIV Golf is waiting to at least add the winning points to the world rankings.

Although the newly formed series has led to a decrease in golfer rankings, it has added a significant amount to their accounts.

LIV golfer's spots in the OWGR 2022

Cameron Smith

OWGR joining LIV: 2

Final OWGR: 3

Anirban Lahiri

OWGR joining LIV: 92

Final OWGR: 94

Joaquin Niermann

OWGR joining LIV: 19

Final OWGR: 22

Talor Gooch

OWGR joining LIV: 35

Final OWGR: 40

Abraham Ancer

OWGR joining LIV: 22

Final OWGR: 32

Jason Kokrak

OWGR joining LIV: 36

Final OWGR: 47

Cameron Tringale

OWGR joining LIV: 55

Final OWGR: 66

Kevin Na

OWGR joining LIV: 34

Final OWGR: 49

Marc Leishman

OWGR joining LIV: 62

Final OWGR: 84

Richard Bland

OWGR joining LIV: 67

Final OWGR: 90

Hudson Swafford

OWGR joining LIV: 95

Final OWGR: 119

Henrik Stenson

OWGR joining LIV: 173

Final OWGR: 197

Dustin Johnson

OWGR joining LIV: 15

Final OWGR: 41

Pat Perez

OWGR joining LIV: 185

Final OWGR: 211

Paul Casey

OWGR joining LIV: 31

Final OWGR: 58

Louis Oosthuizen

OWGR joining LIV: 21

Final OWGR: 50

Bernd Wiesberger

OWGR joining LIV: 94

Final OWGR: 123

Graeme McDowell

OWGR joining LIV: 374

Final OWGR: 403

Brooks Koepka

OWGR joining LIV: 19

Final OWGR: 52

Patrick Reed

OWGR joining LIV: 39

Final OWGR: 72

Sam Horsfield

OWGR joining LIV: 74

Final OWGR: 111

Phachara Khongwatmai

OWGR joining LIV: 136

Final OWGR: 173

Bryson DeChambeau

OWGR joining LIV: 28

Final OWGR: 67

Hideto Tanihara

OWGR joining LIV: 180

Final OWGR: 219

Charl Schwartzel

OWGR joining LIV: 126

Final OWGR: 166

Matt Jones

OWGR joining LIV: 69

Final OWGR: 110

Laurie Canter

OWGR joining LIV: 119

Final OWGR: 160

Hennie Du Plessis

OWGR joining LIV: 133

Final OWGR: 179

Sihwan Kim

OWGR joining LIV: 144

Final OWGR: 191

Peter Uihlein

OWGR joining LIV: 327

Final OWGR: 377

Ian Poulter

OWGR joining LIV: 92

Final OWGR: 143

Sergio Garcia

OWGR joining LIV: 57

Final OWGR: 113

Shaun Norris

OWGR joining LIV: 68

Final OWGR: 124

Justin Harding

OWGR joining LIV: 109

Final OWGR: 167

Branden Grace

OWGR joining LIV: 123

Final OWGR: 181

Matthew Wolff

OWGR joining LIV: 77

Final OWGR: 151

Ryosuke Kinoshita

OWGR joining LIV: 95

Final OWGR: 170

Lee Westwood

OWGR joining LIV: 78

Final OWGR: 164

Charles Howell II

OWGR joining LIV: 169

Final OWGR: 265

Turk Pettitt

OWGR joining LIV: 600

Final OWGR: 697

Jinichiro Kozuma

OWGR joining LIV: 106

Final OWGR: 206

Jed Morgan

OWGR joining LIV: 239

Final OWGR: 340

Carlos Ortiz

OWGR joining LIV: 119

Final OWGR: 230

Phil Mickelson

OWGR joining LIV: 72

Final OWGR: 213

Wade Ormsby

OWGR joining LIV: 265

Final OWGR: 416

Martin Kaymer

OWGR joining LIV: 215

Final OWGR: 476

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

OWGR joining LIV: 1804

Final OWGR: 3061

