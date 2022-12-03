The third and final stage of the LPGA Q-School Q-Series is underway in Alabama where a group of hundred golfers will be competing to earn their Tour card.

The event will span across two weeks with the first-week rounds to be held at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama. The top 70 players who make the cut will proceed into the second week of the eight-round series, which will be held at Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan, Alabama.

Competition Format:

There will be two 72-hole, stroke-play events held on consecutive weeks, with scores cumulative over the two weeks.



Players to look out for at the 2022 LPGA Q-Series

Amid a highly competitive field, here are five players to look out for in the 144-hole event.

Isi Gabsa

Germany's Isi Gabsa will feature for the third time in the LPGA Q-Series.

In 2021, she finished T14 to earn her LPGA Tour membership for the 2022 season. 2022 has been her best season till now, making 12 cuts in the 20 events she played. Her 107 ranking in the Race to CME Globe is the highest in her four years on Tour. She enters the 2022 series as an experienced player and will look forward to finishing in the top 20 this year as well.

Yaeeun Hong

Yaeeun Hong, 20, will feature for the second time in the Q-Series.

In 2021, the youngster carded a T12 finish to reach the LPGA Tour for the first time in 2022. Previously, the Korean finished T4 in stage II of the LPGA Q-School and earned membership on the Epson Tour. In her rookie season this year on the LPGA Tour, Hong struggled initially but found her rhythm with her first top-10 finish at the BMW Ladies Championship. She joins Gabsa as two of the most experienced players in the Q-Series.

Kristen Gillman

American professional golfer Kristen Gillman finished her third season on the LPGA Tour, having qualified first in the 2018 Q-Series where she finished T12 to earn a card for the 2019 LPGA Tour.

In her rookie season, the American made 22 cuts from the 26 events she participated in. She had a prolific amateur career, winning the US Women's Amateur twice in 2014 and 2018. Gillman is expected to make a solid run at the Q-Series this year to earn a card for the 2023 season.

Alexa Pano

Alexa Pano,18, turned professional this year and played on the Epson Tour. The teenager has the Epson Tour status to feature in the 2022 Q-Series.In her rookie season on the Tour, she finished no. 13 on the money list with five top 10 finishes, falling short of just three points to earn her LPGA card. Her best result came as a runner-up at the Carolina Golf Classic and Garden City Charity Classic.

Beatrice Wallin

Beatrice Wallin finished the 2021 LPGA Tour Q-Series tied at 60th earning an Epson Tour status for the 2022 season.

As a rookie, the Swede participated in seven events on the Tour and made the cut at the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic. She also made the cut at the 2020 US Women's Open as she was invited based on her Amateur ranking. Wallin is one player to watch this season who will hope to earn the LPGA Tour card.

