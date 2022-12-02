What is LPGA Q-Series? Everything we know about the event

The LPGA Q-Series, also called Qualification Series, grants LPGA Tour status to the top players who compete in the two-week event. It is the third and final stage of the LPGA Q-School. The event is called a series because the tournament runs for two weeks across two different courses. Two strenuous qualification stages of the Q-School lead in the Q-series.

The Q-Series is a 144-hole annual tournament held in late November-early December. It is held across two courses in Lower Alabama spanning two weeks. This includes eight consecutive rounds over two weeks, with a cut made after week 1, after 72 holes of play.

LPGA Media @LPGAMedia



Competition Format:

There will be two 72-hole, stroke-play events held on consecutive weeks, with scores cumulative over the two weeks.



There will be a cut after the first week to the low 70 players and ties. Final field for @LPGA Q-SeriesCompetition Format:There will be two 72-hole, stroke-play events held on consecutive weeks, with scores cumulative over the two weeks.There will be a cut after the first week to the low 70 players and ties. Final field for @LPGA Q-Series ⬇️Competition Format:There will be two 72-hole, stroke-play events held on consecutive weeks, with scores cumulative over the two weeks.There will be a cut after the first week to the low 70 players and ties. https://t.co/KdZPItgAtO

The top 45 and ties on the final day with the best cumulative scores over the two weeks will be granted LPGA Tour status for 2023. However, their status will depend on their rank. According to the LPGA Tour,

Players finishing 1-20 earn LPGA status in Category 14. This will guarantee them access to 60 percent of the LPGA Tour events, excluding majors, invitationals, and non-cut tournaments.

Players finishing 21-45 and ties earn LPGA status in Category 15 and Epson Tour status in Category C. This means they will earn conditional LPGA status and full Epson Tour Status.

Players finishing outside the top 45 and ties, who complete all rounds before the cut, will earn Epson Tour status.

LPGA Q-Series 2022 Schedule of Events

A total of 100 players will be competing in the 144-hole competition spanning two weeks. Players competing this week include qualifiers from stage II, LPGA Tour members ranked between 101 and 150 in the 2022 Race to the CME Globe, Epson Tour members ranked between 11 and 35 on the 2022 official money list, players ranked 1 to 10 on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit, and players within the top 75 of the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings.

The two stages of the Q-school have already been completed, leading to the Q Series. Stage I was held from August 15 to 21 in California, United States. It was held across two venues, including the Mission Hills Country Club and Shadow Ridge Golf Club.

Stage II of the tournament was held from November 17 to 20 at the Plantation Golf and Country Club’s Bobcat and Panther Courses in Venice, Florida.

Starting this year, no player is allowed to compete in the Q series as an amateur. Players can compete in Stage I and II as amateurs but must turn professional prior to competing in the Q-Series.

Week 1 of the Q-Series will be held at Magnolia Grove, Mobile AL from November 28 to December 4. The top 70 players and ties will proceed into week 2, which will be held at Highland Oaks Golf Course, Dothan AL, from December 5 to 11.

Below is the schedule for the 2022 LPGA Q-Series

(All eight rounds will begin at 7:30 am)

Week 1 – Magnolia Grove

Thursday, December 1 Round 1

Friday, December 2 Round 2

Saturday, December 3 Round 3

Sunday, December 4 Round 4

Week 2 – Highland Oaks

Thursday, December 8 Round 5

Friday, December 9 Round 6

Saturday, December 10 Round 7

Sunday, December 11 Round 8

LPGA @LPGA



35 events with over $100 million in prize money up for grabs and over 500 hours of broadcast coverage!



Which event are you most looking forward to?



MORE INFO bit.ly/3AtgEjL The 2023 LPGA Tour Schedule is here!35 events with over $100 million in prize money up for grabs and over 500 hours of broadcast coverage!Which event are you most looking forward to?MORE INFO The 2023 LPGA Tour Schedule is here! 👏📅 35 events with over $100 million in prize money up for grabs and over 500 hours of broadcast coverage! ⛳️ Which event are you most looking forward to?MORE INFO ⬇️ bit.ly/3AtgEjL

The LPGA Tour is on break until the start of the 2023 season, which will begin with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions scheduled from January 19 to 22.

Poll : 0 votes