Does Tiger Woods own a golf course? Assets and net worth of legendary golfer explored

No golfer is as celebrated as Tiger Woods in the contemporary history of golf. Arguably the greatest of all time, Woods has achieved it all.

Tiger Woods was born on December 30, 1975, in the state of California. He grew up in Orange County and was first introduced to golf by his father, Earl Woods, at just two years of age.

In his more than two-and-a-half decades of playing golf, the American has broken and created numerous records. He jointly holds the most PGA Tour win records and stands in the second position in terms of most men's major championships won in golf history.

Apart from achieving new heights in his golf career, Tiger has made the most of it outside the golf course too. Let's look into the economical aspect of his career.

Does Tiger Woods own a golf course?

To answer this, yes, Tiger Woods does own a 4-hole golf course in his Florida mansion. The $40 million approximated mansion is situated in Florida near his mother's property.

Last year, an aerial photo of Woods' house went viral, showing three to four greens under construction. The American superstar has also designed a Jupiter Island practice facility. Woods had always dreamt of creating his own course. The facility is spread across 3.5 acres.

Woods’ at-home golf course is constructed while keeping in mind tournament-conditioned turf and bunkering. The turf variety in the PGA TOUR has also been taken care of.

The Tiger Woods Design

Apart from playing the game on the course, Woods has also contributed to the design of several golf courses. The former No. 1 owns a company called TGR designs. He has designed around 10 golf courses

A few of the courses are:

Bluejack National, Houston, Texas

El Cardonal at Diamante

Jack’s Bay, Bahamas

Payne’s Valley

Trump World Golf Club, Dubai

The Oasis short course

The Hay at Pebble Beach

The Legacy Club

South Shore

Jackson Park golf course

and Jupiter Island.

Assets and net worth

Not only is Tiger Woods one of the greatest sportspersons of all time, but one of the richest as well. According to Forbes magazine's report, the former No. 1 breached the $1 billion mark, making him a billionaire.

In his 27-year career, he has amassed more than $1.7 billion in salary, sponsorships and endorsements. Forbes states that only three athletes have had a net worth of over $1 billion, LeBron James and Michael Jordan being the other two.

Woods has had a long association with Nike (Image via Getty)

Woods endorses more than a dozen brands, including Gatorade, TaylorMade, Rolex, Monster Energy, and Nike. Nike has been associated with him since 1996.

Assets

Woods has invested his money very thoughtfully into different ventures. To name a few, he owns a golf course design business (TGR Design), a live event production company (TGR Live), and a restaurant (The Woods). Another set-up called Full Swing is a golf technology training tool.

As far as assets are concerned, Tiger has invested in real estate and owns a few luxury cars and more.

Tiger constructed a new mansion in Jupiter, Florida, on 12 acres after separating from his wife Elin. Today the property could be worth $75 to $100 million. The property consists of a practice golf course, an oxygen-therapy room, and around four swimming pools.

Tiger owns a yacht that he named "Privacy", which amounts to approximately $25 million.

His PGA Tour Pension Plan amounts to at least $20 million. He owns a Gulfstream G550 private jet worth $54 million. He also owns a number of cars, including Lamborghinis, Porsches, and Bentleys.

Apart from all this, he also owns a home in Miami worth approximately $53 million.

Poll : 0 votes