5 records Brian Harman created by winning the Open Championship 2023

Brian Harman would be in the skies after his historic first career major victory at the 2023 Open Championship. His sheer dominance at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club earned him the prestigious Claret Jug.

Interestingly, this was his third professional win on the PGA Tour. He led the points table since Day 2 and maintained a final six-shot margin to win the fourth and final major of the season.

Brian Harman with the Open Champion trophy (via Getty Images)

Which records did Brian Harman create by winning the Open Championship 2023?

Although Brian Harman created only a few Open Championship records, he did make several personal records.

Let's have a look at the top records he made.

#5 Harman climbed to career-best in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR)

Harman jumped to his career-best rank in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). For the first time in his career, the golfer broke into the Top 10 list. He is currently ranked 10th.

Before the tournament, he was in 26th place. His previous best ranking was 20th.

#4 Brian Harman secured his first major win

The American golfer turned pro in 2009 and won his first major in his 30th appearance. He won the 2023 Open Championship in his eighth appearance at the event.

Brian Harman celebrates after the win (via Getty Images)

His previous best results in a major came at the 2017 US Open, where he finished T2 on the leaderboard. At The Open Championship 2022, Harman finished T6 on the leaderboard.

#3 Only the third left-handed golfer to win The Open (Tournament record)

Interestingly, in the 150-year history of The Open Championship, Harman is only the third left-handed golfer to win the oldest golf major. Before him, only Bob Charles, in the 1963 edition, and Phil Mickelson, in the 2013 edition, emerged victorious.

Left-handed Harman at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club (via Getty Images)

#2 Earned the biggest paycheck in The Open Championship History

The 36-year-old golfer earned a handsome amount of $3 million. It is the biggest paycheck received by any Open Championship winner so far. Last year, Cameron Smith received a paycheck of $2.5 million.

It is pertinent to note that this is also Harman's biggest paycheck in his career.

#1 Took the least number of putts to win The Open Championship (Tournament record)

The newly crowned champion, Harman, took the least number of putts to win The Open Championship 2023. He took only 106 putts to win the prestigious Claret Jug. Earlier, the record was held by Todd Hamilton, who took 109 putts to win the tournament in 2004.