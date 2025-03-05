5 Sleeper Picks to watch at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational is set to take place in Florida, from March 6 to 9. With a field comprised of the world's best golfers, they will battle it out at the challenging Bay Hill Club and Lodge for a slice of the whopping $20 million purse prize and 700 FedEx Cup points.

With World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler in the field looking to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the third year in a row, there are some underdogs in the mix that seek to win the prestigious tournament as well.

Here's a look at five sleeper picks for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational (via PGA Tour):

#1. Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris, The Genesis Invitational (Image via Getty)

Will Zalatoris is the PGA Tour's top sleeper pick to win the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The American golfer made his debut in the event in 2021 and tied for tenth place. He followed it up with a tied for fourth place finish last year to become a fan favorite.

With +5,000 to win the tournament, the 28-year-old seeks to earn his second title on the PGA Tour. Will Zalatoris has made four starts so far this season and made the cut in all events. He recorded his best finish at the American Express, where he tied for 12th place with a total 17 under par score.

Zalatoris' last appearance was at the Genesis Invitational in February. The Tiger Woods-hosted tournament saw him tie for 24th place with scores of 74, 73, 71, and 68 to total 2 under par.

#2. Russell Henley

Russell Henley, 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (Image via Imagn)

According to DraftKings, Russell Henley bears odds of +4,500 to win the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The 35-year-old has had a fairly consistent season on the PGA Tour so far and came close to winning his 5th title on the circuit on two occasions.

In five appearances this year, he recorded three finishes inside the top 10 with finishing inside the top 40 in other events. Russell Henley's latest appearance at the Cognizant Classic last week saw him tie for 6th place with a total 15 under par score.

Russell Henley is among the top players on the PGA Tour stats-wise. He ranks 18th in the field in total strokes gained and 9th in driving accuracy. However, he has been struggling with short approach shots from 50 to 75 yards.

#3. Corey Conners

Corey Conners, The Genesis Invitational (Image via Imagn)

Bet365 predicted that Corey Conners could win the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational with +7,500 odds. The Canadian golfer has made 5 starts so far and has made the cut in all events except the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The two-time PGA Tour winner started off the season with a bang at the Sentry, where he tied for 5th place. However, Conners hit a rough patch at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the WM Phoenix Open. He tied for 65th and 74th place respectively.

Corey Conners stepped it up at the Genesis Invitational with a top 25 finish. His biggest advantage lies in his ability to place his tee shot well to set him up for a good approach. However, his short game has let him down at the last few events.

#4. Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk, 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (Image via Imagn)

Chris Kirk bears odds of +20,000 at winning the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Although the odds are low, the 6-time PGA Tour winner has had a great track record at the tournament in the past editions. He has recorded 5 finishes inside the top 15 at the event.

The 39-year-old is very consistent off the tee in terms of yardage and placement. Chris Kirk's approach game is very promising, especially from inside 125 yards. With a challenging course like Blue Hill that requires pin seeking, Kirk, who leads the PGA Tour field in approaches outside of 225 yards, is a good pick to thrive in this competition.

#5. Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala, The Genesis Invitational (Image via Imagn)

Sahith Theegala seeks to constantly better his performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational each year. Having finished tied for 14th place in 2023 and tied for 6th place last year, he seeks to earn his second victory on the PGA Tour.

The American golfer has odds of +210 to finish inside the top ten and +10,000 to win outright. Having made the cut in all six events played this year, Theegala is fresh off a tied for 17th place finish at the Genesis Invitational. He is also one of the PGA Tour's top putters with an average of 28.50 putts per round along with a remarkable wedge game from inside 125 yards.

