5 Sleeper Picks to watch at the 2025 Valero Texas Open ft. Max Homa

The 2025 Valero Texas Open is all set to be held at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in Texas from April 3 to 6. Started in 1922, this event is one of the PGA Tour's oldest events, except for the BMW Championship and the RBC Canadian Open. Giving a key lead-up to the Masters Tournament, it offers a final chance to golfers before heading to Augusta National on April 10.

For those not qualified yet, a victory at TPC San Antonio or a spot within the world's top 50 rankings can secure a spot in the Masters. Golfers like Ludvig Aberg and Tommy Fleetwood are the odds favorite. However, certain sleeper picks provide insight into the five underrated players to watch this week.

Five sleeper picks for the Valero Texas Open

Denny McCarthy

Denny McCarthy is holding +3000 odds, given his impressive putting skills. McCarthy is known for his impressive putting skills, which he can utilise at TPC San Antonio. Recently, he has finished in the top 20 at both Bay Hill and the Players Championship. During last year's Valero Texas Open, McCarthy reached into the playoff but finished runner-up after birdieing seven consecutive holes.

Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia, the defending champion of the Valero Texas Open, will enter the 2025 tournament holding +2500 odds at Fanduel. Bhatia is gearing up for this event to defend his title. Recently, Bhatia had a third-place finish at the 2025 Players Championship. If Bhatia wins this event, he'll be the first golfer since Zach Johnson to win this event back-to-back years.

Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim's odds for the 2025 Valero Texas Open are +3700 at bet365. He recently missed the cut at the Houston Open, but his performance in the previous five events was strong. He finished in the top 25 in four out of five tournaments. Given his tee-to-green consistency, he was ranked 5th in the field for strokes gained tee-to-green. Additionally, he had strong finishes at TPC San Antonio, making the weekend in each of his last six appearances, including a T4 finish in 2019.

Bud Cauley

Bud Cauley enters the 2025 Valero Texas Open, holding +5500 odds at FanDuel. After recovering from several injuries, Cauley has been impressive, finishing in the top 10 in consecutive events at the Players and Valspar Championship. He secured 3rd rank in adjusted scoring average this season. Cauley's performance in the previous events at TPC San Antonio has been notable, including a T10 finish in 2017 and a T39 last year.

Max Homa

Max Homa, with odds of +12500 at Caesars, might deliver a surprising performance at the Valero Open. Although he missed four consecutive cuts and hasn't secured a top-20 finish since his T8 at the Wells Fargo last May, he's a six-time PGA Tour winner. He also managed a T25 finish at the 2024 Valero Texas Open.

