5 sleeper picks to watch at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 ft. Taylor Pendrith

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the second signature tournament on the PGA Tour roster, after the completion of the first signature event, the Sentry tournament. It starts on January 30 and will feature 80 players.

The tournament is headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who's in great form. But as far as the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach is concerned, some underdogs might surprise with their performance and give a tough competition to win the event title. Here's a list of 5 sleeper picks for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

5 sleeper picks for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

#Taylor Pendrith

Taylor Pendrith - Source: Imagn images

According to the PGA Tour, Taylor Pendrith’s odds to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is +5500. Pendrith's last appearance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links was in 2023 when he finished at T7 with 12 under 275. He also played the 2022 edition of the event and landed at T49 with 5 under 282.

This year, the golfer played at three PGA Tour events before this. He played the Sentry Tournament to finish at T13 with 22 under 270, then he played the Sony Open in Hawaii to finish at T45 with 7 under 273 and lastly, he appeared at the Farmers Insurance Open to finish at T7 with 3 under 285.

#Beau Hossler

Beau Hossler- Source: Imagn

Beau Hossler's odds to win are +400 and the golfer last played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, when he finished at T14 with 10 under 206. This year, he played in two PGA Tour events before this. His first 2025 tournament was the American Express, where he finished at T12 with a score of 17 under 271. Next, he played at the Farmers Insurance Open to finish at T15 with 1 under 287.

#Lee Hodges

Lee Hodges- Source: Imagn

Lee Hodges’ odds of winning the tournament is +180 and he played three PGA Tour events before this in 2025. Out of the three events, he had top-10 finishes in two, including a T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open with a 2 under 286 and a T10 at the Sony Open.

#Mark Hubbard

Mark Hubbard- Source: Imagn

Mark Hubbard’s odds to win are +280 and his last appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was in 2024, when he finished at T4 with 14 under 202. Before that, he also played the 2023 edition and finished at T20 with a score of 8 under 279.

#Keith Mitchell

Keith Mitchell - Source: Imagn

Keith Mitchell’s odds to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am are +9000, according to CBS Sports. He played two PGA Tour events before this in 2025. He played the Sony Open with T30 and the American Express with T21.

