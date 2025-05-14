5 sleeper picks to watch at the PGA Championship 2025 feat. Jordan Spieth

The PGA Tour is in its second major week as the PGA Championship commences on Thursday, May 15. The field will feature 156 players competing at the Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the coveted Wanamaker Cup.

Ad

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are once again entering the PGA Championship as the tournament favorites. The likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Aberg, and defending champion Xander Schauffele are also expected to give strong competition.

While the favorites are expected to do well at Quail Hollow, a few sleeper picks could surprise the top stars. In this article, we will look at five sleeper picks for the PGA Championship 2025.

Sleeper picks for the PGA Championship explored

1) Wyndham Clark

Ad

Trending

Wyndham Clark (Image Source: Imagn)

Wyndham Clark has been hot and cold this season as he has made just four top-25s and converted just one into the top ten. It is totally contrasting to last year, where he had eight top-tens and four of them were inside the top 3.

Ad

Nevertheless, Clark has tasted success at Quail Hollow, and his first win came here only in 2023. As per odds, he is +4000 to win this week and might make his first top-30 finish besides the US Open 2023.

2) Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland (Image Source: Getty)

Despite one win this season, it's fair to say that Viktor Hovland isn't playing at the same level as he was two years ago. This week, he is +2500 to win his first-ever major championship.

Ad

3) Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee (Image Source: Imagn)

Although Min Woo Lee’s got flashes of brilliance, he’s still figuring it out week to week. That said, it wouldn’t be surprising if he goes low at Quail Hollow. The young Australian is +5000 this week, and he knows what a win tastes like after his breakthrough at Texas last month.

Ad

4) Russell Henley

Russel Henley (Image Source: Imagn)

Russell Henley is also +5000 to win the PGA Championship 2025, but could have been higher in the odds if it were not for his lack of big driving distance. However, his accuracy has been something to look up to, which has helped him notch five top-10s, including a win.

Ad

5) Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth (Image Source: Getty)

Jordan Spieth is once again back in the hunt to complete the career Grand Slam. However, he hasn’t even won a non-major event since 2022.

As per the odds, the three-time major champion is +4000 to claim the historic feat at Quail Hollow. He also enters the tournament after shooting a low final-round 62 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which should boost his confidence ahead of a big week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More