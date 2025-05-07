5 sleeper picks to watch at Truist Championship 2025 ft. Russell Henley

The Truist Championship is the sixth signature event on the PGA Tour schedule, boasting a hefty purse of around $20 million with a limited field. The tournament will welcome only 72 golfers and will take place at the Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Golf Course from May 8 to 11.
The 72-golfer field will have big names like Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg, and more. However, some underdogs in the field might surprise with their performance.
Here's a look at five sleeper picks for the Truist Championship (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship):
Five sleeper picks for the 2025 Truist Championship
#1. Russell Henley
Russell Henley had a win in 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard, where he scored 11 under. Apart from that, he had four other top 10 finishes including a T5 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, a T6 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and a T8 at the RBC Heritage with 17 under, 12 under, 15 under and 12 under, respectively. Last year, he played at the Wells Fargo Championship to have a T10 finish with a score of 3 under.
#2. Andrew Novak
Andrew Novak’s last outing was at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans, where he won the trophy with his playing partner Ben Griffin. Apart from that, he had five top 20 finishes in 2025 including a T3 at the Farmers Insurance Open with 6 under, a T13 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with 12 under, a T13 at The Genesis Invitational with 4 under, a T3 at the Valero Texas Open with 5 under and a T2 at the RBC Heritage with 17 under. Last year, Novak didn't play at the Wells Fargo Championship.
#3. Keith Mitchell
Keith Mitchell had only one top 10 finish in 2025 at the Corales Puntacana Championship with a T2 after shooting 13 under. He also finished in T18 at the Texas Children's Houston Open and T12 at the Valero Texas Open. He didn't play at the Wells Fargo Championship last year.
#4. Keegan Bradley
Keegan Bradley had only two top 10 finishes, a T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii with 13 under and a T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard with 7 under. He played at the Wells Fargo Championship last year to finish at T21 with an even-par.
#5. Eric Cole
Eric Cole also had only two top 10 finishes in the 2025 season, including a T5 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and a T5 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Cole’s other notable performances included a T12 at the Valspar Championship, a T15 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, and a T18 at the RBC Heritage with 5 under, 11 under, and 9 under, respectively.