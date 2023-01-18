5 sleeper picks for this week’s The American Express 

The American Express will get underway this week and would run from January 19 to 22, at two different courses. The PGA Tour event does not count as an elevated event but still attracts 10 of the top 20 golfers in the world rankings. The defending champion, Hudson Swafford, will not be able to defend his title because he has joined LIV Golf.

The American Express Tour features some of the most decorated golfers in the world. Earlier in December, the executive director of American Express, Pat McCabe, confessed in one of his interviews that the field will have both professional and rising stars. Here is a list of the sleeper picks who are competing in the tournament.

Martin Laird

Martin Laird is best known for his long shots on the course. Having turned professional in 2004, Laird had only missed one edition of The American Express.

The World No. 21 has won four PGA Tours and competed in all four major tournaments, with the least finish of T44 in The Open Championship in 2013.

No one can avoid the career curve of the PGA Tour golfer, and now at the age of 40, he will be on the field to lift the trophy.

Patrick Rodgers

Rodgers is highly committed to his game. The golfer is yet to win his first PGA Tour title and has the best of opportunities to make it happen. He is poised to give his best shot at the star-studded American Express.

Rodgers has played in two of the major tournaments and finished T31 at the US Open in 2021, securing the position in 2022. He has accumulated enough points to be ranked in the top 100 in the world rankings.

Dean Burnmester

Dean Burnmester is yet another sleeper pick competing at the PGA Tour event. He has won nine professional events in his career and competed in three of the four major tournaments.

Dean finished T11 in the 2022 Open Championship. He earned his PGA Tour card for the 2022–23 season after finishing within the top 25 of the Korn Ferry finals. He has played on the Sunshine Tour and the European Tour and is now playing on the PGA Tour.

Callum Tarren

Callum Tarren went through the worst of times. After making futile attempts in eight consecutive events, the golfer regained his confidence with a much-needed victory on the Korn Ferry Tour. He qualified to play The American Express a year ago but unfortunately missed the cut.

However, he recovered and is now back in the tournament. Callum Tarren has high hopes for the new year after finishing second at the RSM Classic in 2022.

Thomas Detry

With timing, style, gameplay, good strength, and professionalism, the Belgium star has it all. He recently played in the Hero Cup.

Thomas debuted on the Challenge Tour Swing in 2016, then moved on to the European Tour before joining the PGA Tour. Detry has won two professional events in his career.

