PGA Tour’s The American Express round 1 tee times and TV schedule

The American Express golf tournament is here. The PGA Tour event is set to tee off round 1 on Thursday, January 19. The event, held at the PGA West and La Quinta, California, will go on until Sunday, January 22.

The event will see a stacked field, featuring five of the top 10 and 10 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings, tee up. The first tee of the tournament held across the Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course, and La Quinta Country Club, the AmEx, will be at 11:30 am on Thursday.

Following the first tee, the event American Express will switch rounds between the three courses before returning to PGA West’s Stadium Course for Sunday’s final round.

The American Express round 1 tee times

Here are the tee times for Thursday’s opening round of the 2023 American Express (All times ET):

La Quinta Country Club — 1st tee

11:30 am - Adam Long, Chez Reavie

11:41 am - Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler

11:52 am - Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh

12:03 pm - Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele

12:14 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

12:25 pm - Davis Thompson, Will Gordon

12:36 pm - Davis Riley, Beau Hossler

12:47 pm - Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala

12:58 pm - Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers

1:09 pm - Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy

1:20 pm - Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire

1:31 pm - Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

1:42 pm - Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat

La Quinta Country Club — 10th tee

11:30 am - Adam Schenk, Bill Haas

11:41 am - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

11:52 am - MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak

12:03 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang

12:14 pm - Joel Dahmen, Andrew Landry

12:25 pm - Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone

12:36 pm - Ryan Armour, Justin Lower

12:47 pm - Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore

12:58 pm - Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim

1:09 pm - Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant

1:20 pm - Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy

1:31 pm - Nick Taylor, Martin Laird

1:42 pm - Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens

Nicklaus Tournament Course — 1st tee

11:30 am - Austin Cook, Jason Dufner

11:41 am - Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski

11:52 am - Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu

12:03 pm - Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair

12:14 pm - Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson

12:25 pm - S.H. Kim, Eric Cole

12:36 pm - Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira

12:47 pm - Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd

12:58 pm - Brice Garnett, James Hahn

1:09 pm - Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo

1:20 pm - Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer

1:31 pm - Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas

1:42 pm - Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe

Nicklaus Tournament Course — 10th tee

11:30 am - Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney

11:41 am - Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

11:52 am - Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester

12:03 pm - Peter Malnati, Ben Martin

12:14 pm - Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway

12:25 pm - Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa

12:36 pm - Brian Stuard, John Huh

12:47 pm - Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An

12:58 pm - J.T. Poston, Brian Harman

1:09 pm - Carson Young, Caleb Surratt

1:20 pm - Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett

1:31 pm - Sungjae Im, Jason Day

1:42 pm - Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander

Pete Dye Stadium Course — 1st tee

11:30 am - Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley

11:41 am - Zach Johnson, Russell Knox

11:52 am - Harrison Endycott, John Pak

12:03 pm - Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu

12:14 pm - Aaron Wise, Sebastián Muñoz

12:25 pm - Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles

12:36 pm - Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam

12:47 pm - Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley

12:58 pm - Tom Hoge, Luke List

1:09 pm - Matti Schmid, Vincent Norrman

1:20 pm - Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs

1:31 pm - Sam Burns, Harris English

1:42 pm - Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton

Pete Dye Stadium Course — 10th tee

11:30 am - Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley

11:41 am - Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell

11:52 am - Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou

12:03 pm - Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab

12:14 pm - Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:25 pm - Tano Goya, Augusto Núñez

12:36 pm - Danny Lee, David Lingmerth

12:47 pm - Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore

12:58 pm - K.H. Lee, Erik van Rooyen

1:09 pm - Harry Hall, Dylan Wu

1:20 pm - Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky

1:31 pm - Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo

1:42 pm - Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes

The American Express TV schedule

The PGA Tour’s The American Express will be available for viewing on the Golf Channel. The event will also be streamed online on ESPN+ and Peacock. Viewers can also catch the tournament’s broadcast on SiriusXM.

The American Express Thursday, round 1 schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 3-7 pm

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-7 pm

Stream

ESPN+: 11:30 am-7 pm

Peacock: 3-7 pm

The American Express's round 2 TV schedule and tee times will be updated after Day 1.

