PGA Tour’s The American Express round 1 tee times and TV schedule

The American Express golf tournament is here. The PGA Tour event is set to tee off round 1 on Thursday, January 19. The event, held at the PGA West and La Quinta, California, will go on until Sunday, January 22.
The event will see a stacked field, featuring five of the top 10 and 10 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings, tee up. The first tee of the tournament held across the Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course, and La Quinta Country Club, the AmEx, will be at 11:30 am on Thursday.
Following the first tee, the event American Express will switch rounds between the three courses before returning to PGA West’s Stadium Course for Sunday’s final round.
The American Express round 1 tee times
Here are the tee times for Thursday’s opening round of the 2023 American Express (All times ET):
La Quinta Country Club — 1st tee
- 11:30 am - Adam Long, Chez Reavie
- 11:41 am - Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler
- 11:52 am - Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh
- 12:03 pm - Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele
- 12:14 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
- 12:25 pm - Davis Thompson, Will Gordon
- 12:36 pm - Davis Riley, Beau Hossler
- 12:47 pm - Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala
- 12:58 pm - Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers
- 1:09 pm - Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
- 1:20 pm - Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
- 1:31 pm - Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
- 1:42 pm - Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat
La Quinta Country Club — 10th tee
- 11:30 am - Adam Schenk, Bill Haas
- 11:41 am - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
- 11:52 am - MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak
- 12:03 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang
- 12:14 pm - Joel Dahmen, Andrew Landry
- 12:25 pm - Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone
- 12:36 pm - Ryan Armour, Justin Lower
- 12:47 pm - Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore
- 12:58 pm - Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim
- 1:09 pm - Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant
- 1:20 pm - Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy
- 1:31 pm - Nick Taylor, Martin Laird
- 1:42 pm - Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens
Nicklaus Tournament Course — 1st tee
- 11:30 am - Austin Cook, Jason Dufner
- 11:41 am - Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski
- 11:52 am - Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu
- 12:03 pm - Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair
- 12:14 pm - Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson
- 12:25 pm - S.H. Kim, Eric Cole
- 12:36 pm - Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira
- 12:47 pm - Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd
- 12:58 pm - Brice Garnett, James Hahn
- 1:09 pm - Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo
- 1:20 pm - Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer
- 1:31 pm - Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas
- 1:42 pm - Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe
Nicklaus Tournament Course — 10th tee
- 11:30 am - Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney
- 11:41 am - Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
- 11:52 am - Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester
- 12:03 pm - Peter Malnati, Ben Martin
- 12:14 pm - Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway
- 12:25 pm - Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa
- 12:36 pm - Brian Stuard, John Huh
- 12:47 pm - Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An
- 12:58 pm - J.T. Poston, Brian Harman
- 1:09 pm - Carson Young, Caleb Surratt
- 1:20 pm - Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett
- 1:31 pm - Sungjae Im, Jason Day
- 1:42 pm - Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander
Pete Dye Stadium Course — 1st tee
- 11:30 am - Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley
- 11:41 am - Zach Johnson, Russell Knox
- 11:52 am - Harrison Endycott, John Pak
- 12:03 pm - Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu
- 12:14 pm - Aaron Wise, Sebastián Muñoz
- 12:25 pm - Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles
- 12:36 pm - Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam
- 12:47 pm - Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley
- 12:58 pm - Tom Hoge, Luke List
- 1:09 pm - Matti Schmid, Vincent Norrman
- 1:20 pm - Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs
- 1:31 pm - Sam Burns, Harris English
- 1:42 pm - Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton
Pete Dye Stadium Course — 10th tee
- 11:30 am - Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley
- 11:41 am - Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell
- 11:52 am - Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou
- 12:03 pm - Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab
- 12:14 pm - Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:25 pm - Tano Goya, Augusto Núñez
- 12:36 pm - Danny Lee, David Lingmerth
- 12:47 pm - Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore
- 12:58 pm - K.H. Lee, Erik van Rooyen
- 1:09 pm - Harry Hall, Dylan Wu
- 1:20 pm - Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky
- 1:31 pm - Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo
- 1:42 pm - Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes
The American Express TV schedule
The PGA Tour’s The American Express will be available for viewing on the Golf Channel. The event will also be streamed online on ESPN+ and Peacock. Viewers can also catch the tournament’s broadcast on SiriusXM.
The American Express Thursday, round 1 schedule:
TV
- Golf Channel: 3-7 pm
Radio
- SiriusXM: 1-7 pm
Stream
- ESPN+: 11:30 am-7 pm
- Peacock: 3-7 pm
The American Express's round 2 TV schedule and tee times will be updated after Day 1.