6 golfers to watch at 2023 American Express

American Express has a star-studded field this year, including five of the top ten players as per the Official World Golf Rankings. The tournament, which begins on January 19, should offer high-quality action for spectators around the world.

Here are the 6 golfers to watch out for at the PGA West.

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler is one of the strongest contender at the Desert Classic

When Scottie Scheffler played the 2022 American Express, he had no PGA titles in his bag. He finished 25th in last year's edition of the tournament. However, since then, he has won four titles in the last year. Having won the Masters and been awarded the PGA Tour's Player of the Year, Scheffler is one of the favorites for the title.

Apart from the Masters, the 26-year-old had success at WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. The World No. 2 is the highest-ranked player in the field.

2) Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm was winner at American Express in 2018

Jon Rahm will enter the event on the back of his dramatic victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. Rahm has been on an incredible run in recent months with three wins in his last five starts.

The 2018 Desert Classic winner has always been one of the most sought after players in the Majors. He'll be looking to win a second title at The American Express.

3) Tony Finau

Tony Finau won three PGA titles last year

2021-22 was a breakout season for Tony Finau as he won three titles last year. Finau has a good record in previous editions of American Express, but this time, he will be looking to grab the title, given his good form.

4) Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim won the American Express event in 2021

Si Woo Kim won the Desert Classic in 2021 and won the Sony Open last week. The South Korean star won both tournaments with a couple of critical birdies in the last few holes.

Kim will enter the tournament with great confidence after last week's result. He also has a good record in this event, as he is 39-under par for his last eight rounds here.

5) Patrick Cantlay

Cantlay has one of the better records in past two years at the PGA West

Although Kim has a fantastic record at American Express, Cantlay has been even better in the desert, with 40-under in eight rounds. Cantlay was the runner-up in 2021, second to Kim, and had a ninth-place finish last year. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to put him in the favorites once again.

6) Will Zalatoris

A fitter and healthy Zalatoris will be threat at the PGA West

Will Zalatoris had a good 2021-22 season, although it ended prematurely due to his back injury.

He featured in the Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this month and posted a strong finish in T-11. The 26-year-old finished tied for sixth at last year's tournament. A fit and healthy Zalatoris will be a strong contender for the title in La Quinta.

