“Si Woo HIM!!!” – Fans react to Si Woo Kim winning the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

Si Woo Kim became the latest champion at the Sony Open 2023 on Sunday. South Korea's emerging star's one-shot victory over Hayden Buckley drew a lot of reactions from fans.
Si Woo Kim wins the Sony Open at Hawaii
Si Woo Kim won the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday with a birdie-birdie finish. His final round score of 6-under-64 resulted in a single-stroke victory over Hayden Buckley of the US. Si Woo took home $7.9 million for this win.
Buckley was leading by two shots after the conclusion of Saturday's game. Apart from him, there were 15 other golfers in the final round who had never won a title on the PGA Tour.
Kim began Sunday trailing by three shots, but as the game progressed to the final round, Kim started closing in on the lead. A 15-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole meant Buckley was again in the lead but Kim's last two holes went for birdie compared to Buckley's two pars, thus shifting the result in Kim's favor.
As per Si Woo, he heard noise from the outside when Buckley putt a birdie on the 16th but Kim silenced them with his 30 footer putt for birdie om the 17th hole
"Right before that, I heard the noise," Kim narrated the incident. "It was kind of a tough lie. I had to hit it aggressive; nothing to lose. I hit it aggressive, it goes in. It was exciting."
This was Si Woo's fourth victory on the PGA Tour, his first since The American Express in the California desert a couple of years back.
Kim settled with a total score of 18-under-262 after four days of golf at the Waialae Country Club. Buckley had a sub-par Round 4 as he went for 9 straight pars from the 2nd hole to the 10th. On the back nine, he had one par and three birdies but two bogeys.
Chris Kirk, who was in second place after the first three days, scored 4-under-68 on Sunday, hence finishing third.
Hawaii has seen two results in a row where someone emerged victorious after trailing behind in the first three days. Last week, Jon Rahm came from a six-shot difference with only nine holes to play to clinch the first designeted event of the season against Collin Morikawa in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
"It always can happen fast, like last week. I tried my best every shot. It was a little shaky the last four holes," said Si Woo.