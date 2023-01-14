“I’m able to not judge myself” - Chris Kirk on overcoming alcohol abuse and depression

Chris Kirk had something to cheer about on Day 2. With a score of 65 on Day 2 of the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kirk topped the leaderboard after two rounds of golf in his quest for his first title in eight years.

Kirk suffered from depression and alcoholism, so much so that he took a break from professional golf in 2019 to fight against it. He only returned to the 2021 Sony Open where he finished runner-up to secure himself from losing the Tour Card.

After a great day at the office in Hawaii, Kirk was asked how much overcoming his demons has helped him attain the new peace he was at.

"I don't know if it helps or not, but it definitely.. it definitely helps when I get done playing. I'm able to not judge myself for who I am as a professional golfer," said Chris Kirk.

Chris Kirk said he was happy that he could live his personal and professional life differently now.

"Two completely independent things. I'm able to wake up every day and know that I'm doing the right things, that I'm working hard, that I love my family and I'm doing the best for them and that's all that really matters. You know, whether you shoot 65 or 75, it makes it ...You know, the 65s are a lot more fun, I won't lie. But it just puts everything into the right perspective," Chris Kirk concluded.

Chris Kirk leads at Sony Open after two rounds

Spieth had a shocking day at Sony Open Round 2

Chris Kirk continued his good form at the Sony Open. After finishing at 6-under in the first round, Chris shot a 5-under in the second round. Kirk started with three consecutive birdies in Round 2 but a bogey on the 6th hole narrowed him to 2 under. He picked up the form again on the back nine with three birdies and eventually finished with a 5-under 65.

Taylor Montgomery fell short by one stroke and slid to No. 2. Montgomery was tied for first after round 1. He hit six birdies on Friday but his two bogeys cost him the lead.

J.J. Spaun is tied with Montgomery after Friday's round. Spaun was leading until the 18th hole when he hit a bogey to eventually tie with Montgomery after Friday's gameplay ended.

"Just one bad swing. I'm in a good spot going into tomorrow and the weekend," Spaun felt he could still win from here."I hope to do that soon."

The biggest turnaround for the day was Spieth failing to make the cut after finishing the first round as leader. He became only the second player in the last four years to miss the cut after leading/co-leading the first round.

"It was just a bad day. It didn’t feel like it was much different. I feel like I was on a really bad deck of cards today. I made a couple bad swings off the tee but other than that I didn’t play that different. I just ended up a foot into the rough here, or right behind a tree here."

Spieth said he didn't drive well today as he only hit six fairways.

