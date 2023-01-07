“It kind of makes me productive” - J.J. Spaun has his wife to thank for his good game at Hawaii

J.J. Spaun started his Sentry Tournament of Champions with an opening-round score of 64 at Kapalua. The golfer, currently ranked 85th in the world rankings, thanked his wife for his good form.

The Tournament of Champions is underway at Maui in Hawaii, where 39 golfers who clinched trophies last year are competing in a tournament with a purse of $15 million. Spaun is currently tied for second with Scottie Scheffler in the second round of the tournament.

The American adhered to his wife's advice, limiting his practice to five hours. He has been practicing his shots slowly and steadily and is now enjoying his game with his family in Hawaii. Speaking to the media, the golfer discussed his pre-tournament itinerary and said:

"I have a 2-year-old and a wife, yeah, so beach and just being a dad, having fun, Mai Tais, chilling at the beach. I was only allowed five hours a day by my wife. But it was good. Maybe I should stick to it … because sometimes I can get like stuck out here for a long time."

The 32-year-old golfer went on to say:

"So, it kind of makes me productive. I don't mess around and fraternize or socialize with everyone. Kind of just do my thing. Get it in there and get out.”

The first day of the Sentry Tournament of Champions saw J.J. Spaun sharing the lead with fellow golfers Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm. Morikawa has since extended his lead to a solo second-round lead, with Spaun and Scheffler behind him.

"Happy wife, happy life" - JJ Spaun opens up about his marriage

Having turned professional in 2012, J.J. Spaun earned his first PGA Tour victory at the 2022 Valero Texas Open. With his win, he qualified for the Tournament of Champions and began the 2023 calendar year in Hawaii.

The golfer is managing his professional and personal lives well, playing his sport and spending time with his family as well. JJ knows the secret to a happy married life is to keep the wife happy and dutifully obey her wishes. And, predictably, he is taking every precaution to maintain harmony with his wife, Melody.

Ahead of the Tournament of Champions, JJ Spaun revealed that the secret to a happy life after marriage involved constant communication. In an interview reported by Golf Digest, he said:

"I'm like maybe (I'll need) five hours if I know my game is like really good. Which, I felt confident that I didn't need to be searching or grinding on too much stuff. It's going to be hard. She said, 'Well, yeah, if you start missing some cuts we can adjust, we can add a couple of hours there.' These are the conversations I have. I'm not even locking. I mean, this is how our marriage... We don't, you know, it doesn't get too sideways. Happy wife, happy life."

The Sentry Tournament of Champions will conclude with the final round on Sunday, January 8. It is the first elevated PGA Tour event of the year.

