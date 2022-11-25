Who is Taylor Montgomery? Everything we know about the PGA Tour’s top rookie

It's just been a year since Taylor Montgomery entered the major tournament, and he is not just playing; the golfer is competing with the top players.

His rapid success helped him earn the PGA Tour's Player of the Year alongside Scottie Scheffler.

Thanks to his strong start to his rookie season, Taylor holds the week's ninth in the FedExCup standings.

Taylor Montgomery has been in the headlines since he started his professional career. Getting off to a strong start is important in a player's career, and Montgomery could not hope for much better than having a rookie start.

Taylor Montgomery (Image via Getty)

The Korn Ferry tour graduate started with a third-place finish at the Fortinet Championship and then finished in the top 10 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Montgomery finished No. 10 at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba, and with a final score of 62, he finished T13 at The CJ Cup in South Carolina. The incredibly amazing player was a shuttle driver at the CJ Cup, where his father was the general manager.

Taylor Montgomery is 65th in the official World Golf Rankings

The 6-foot-3-inch player has proven his skills in both long and short clubs. With an average tee shot of 315.9 yards, Taylor Montgomery is best known for his long drives and strong putting.

He ranks 25th on the Tour and 65th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He is third in Strokes Gained: Putter. He has nine top-10 finishes so far, making him second in the tally behind Justin Sun. Taylor finished under 15 in the Korn Ferry Tour season, going T2-T3-T4-T9.

Before entering the PGA Tour, Montgomery was known for performing on the Korn Ferry Tour. He earned his PGA Tour card with his top 25 in the tour's points standings.

After finishing 26th in the regular season and the Korn Ferry Tour, he confessed that it was very hard for him.

"I thought I had it looked up both times. That was brutal. That was not a lot of fun. I didn't think I could finish 26 twice; it's pretty hard to do."

Taylor Montgomery was awarded PGA Tour Fall Award

After finishing his amateur career as a professional, Taylor Montgomery entered the big circuit with the same attitude.

Despite being a newcomer, he finished in the top 15 in six of his seven matches scheduled for the fall. He was recently awarded the PGA Tour Fall Award in the category of Rookie of the Year because of his fantastic gameplay.

Andrew Putnam received the Sungjae-Im- Award, while Seamus Power, who recently won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, was named the Player of the Fall (MVP) at the PGA Tour Fall Awards.

Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim have also received the PGA Tour Fall award for their enthralling performances in the last few months.

McIlroy has had the most efficient season this year. The star golfer first topped the Official World Rankings after claiming the CJ Cup and recently had a fabulous season at the DP World Tour, where Jon Rahm registered his victory.

