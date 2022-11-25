Rory McIlroy to Tom Kim, check out who won what at the PGA Tour Fall Awards

The PGA Tour Fall Awards successfully concluded with professional golfers being awarded for their amazing gameplay this fall.

The DP World Tour ended on Sunday, with Jon Rahm winning the event. At the same time, a new season has started in Australia and South Africa, leaving last season to celebrate by awarding professional golfers for their fabulous victories.

Tom Kim (Image via Getty)

2022 has been a remarkable year for Rory McIlroy. The Irishman has many reasons to celebrate the year, from topping the Official World Golf Rankings to having a dramatic finish at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Adding one to the tally is the PGA Tour Fall Award for Best Title Defense after he defended his title at the CJ Cup, and with the victory, Rory reached No. 1 in the world rankings.

Besides Rory, Max Homa also received the Best Defense title at the PGA Tour Fall Award for successfully defending his title at the Fortinet Championship.

Taylor Montgomery, awarded Rookie of the Fall, finished in the top 15 in six of seven starts earlier this year and won the trophy.

The sophomore of the year was given to Sahith Theegala, who finished T6 at Fortinet, T2 at this week's RSM Classic, and T5 at Zozo.

Tom Kim is the newest PGA Tour player to start his career with a bang. Kim shone in the 2022-23 season. His performance at Quail Hollow grabbed the attention of all sports enthusiasts around the globe, and he is unarguably the most deserving candidate to win the Biggest Breakout Star.

The PGA Tour Fall Awards come with lots more surprises. Since the pandemic, players have been very focused on their games, and some have even bid adieu to the game only to return after things got back to normal.

One such player was Ben Griffin, who joined a mortgage group to do a desk job, but nothing could keep him away from golf. The star finally returned to the course and was awarded the comeback player of the fall.

Seamus Power, who has played six times this fall, was awarded the MVP of the fall. He won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The golfer had a remarkable finish at the FedEx Cup.

We also saw Rickie Fowler's incredible performance after changing caddies at the end of the 2021-2022 season in the fall, and his caddie performed well this time as well.

Fowler worked with Joe Skovron, who then jumped in with Tom Kim to register their first victory on the PGA Tour. For his amazing performance, Joe Skovron was awarded the Best Caddie Change at the Fall Awards.

PGA Tour Fall Awards winners

BEST TITLE DEFENSE

Winners: Max Homa and Rory McIlroy

ROOKIE OF THE FALL

Winner: Taylor Montgomery

SOPHOMORE OF THE FALL

Winner: Sahith Theegala

BIGGEST BREAKOUT STAR

Winner: Tom Kim

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE FALL

Winner: Ben Griffin

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEFTY

Winner: Brian Harman

BEST CADDIE CHANGE

Winner: Joe Skovron (and his players)

MOST EFFICIENT SEASON

Winner: Rory McIlroy

SUNGJAE IM AWARD

Winner: Andrew Putnam

MVP (PLAYER OF THE FALL)

Winner: Seamus Power

