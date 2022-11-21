Jon Rahm wins $3 million at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship: Total prize money payouts explored

Jon Rahm loves the DP World Tour Championship and has proven it yet again by winning the coveted event for the third time on Sunday (November 20). The Spaniard edged past Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren to clinch victory at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai.

Rahm, who has had two wins and a T-4 showing in his three previous starts in the event, has won it for a record third time.

The golfer’s record at the European circuit’s season finale averages 67.66, making him the best on the course over the weekend. Having played an opening-round 70, Rahm followed up with a 66-65-67 finish to emerge as champion.

How much did Jon Rahm win at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship?

Rahm’s ninth DP World Tour victory saw him bag a whopping $3 million paycheck. The golfer took the first-place prize money payout after clinching his fifth win in the tour’s elevated Rolex Series event.

Having taken a major share from the event’s overall purse of $10 million, Rahm took his career earnings on the DP World Tour to over $20 million. In doing so, he has become one of the highest-earning players on the circuit.

Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren settled for T-2 after being outpaced by the Spaniard. The two golfers landed paychecks of $972,215 each for their efforts. Rory McIlroy came in fourth. The golfer, who finished four strokes behind Rahm, bagged a prize of $438,200.

Meanwhile, it was another win for McIlroy, who earned the DP World Tour’s Harry Vardon Trophy as the season-long points title winner. He earned the bonus for the title yet again.

Here are the prize money payouts at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship:

Winner: Jon Rahm , -20, $3,000,000

, -20, $3,000,000 T-2: Tyrrell Hatton, -18, $972,215

T-2: Alex Noren, -18, $972,215

4: Rory Mcilroy, -16, $438,200

T-5: Matt Fitzpatrick, -13, $323,400

T-5: Tommy Fleetwood, -13, $323,400

T7: Rasmus Højgaard, -11, $227,500

T7: Adrian Meronk, -11, $227,500

T9: Adri Arnaus, -10, $165,900

T9: Jorge Campillo, -10, $165,900

11: Maximilian Kieffer, -8, $140,000

T-12: Joakim Lagergren, -7, $117,250

T-12: Min Woo Lee, -7, $117,250

T-12: Victor Perez, -7, $117,250

T-12: Connor Syme, -7, $117,250

T-16: Sam Horsfield, -6, $98,700

T-16: Adrian Otaegui, -6, $98,700

T-16: Richie Ramsay, -6, $98,700

19: Ryan Fox, -5, $90,300

T-20: Gavin Green, -4, $84,000

T-20: Romain Langasque, -4, $84,000

T-20: David Law, -4, $84,000

T-23: Viktor Hovland, -3, $74,900

T-23: Shane Lowry, -3, $74,900

T-23: Guido Migliozzi, -3, $74,900

T-23: Yannik Paul, -3, $74,900

T-23: Callum Shinkwin, -3, $74,900

T-28: Richard Mansell, -2, $67,550

T-28: Ashun Wu, -2, $67,550

T-30: Haotong Li, -1, $61,250

T-30: Thorbjørn Olesen, -1, $61,250

T-30: Jordan Smith, -1, $61,250

T-30: Paul Waring, -1, $61,250

T-34: Oliver Bekker, E, $51,200

T-34: Rafa Cabrera Bello, E, $51,200

T-34: Robert Macintyre, E, $51,200

T-34: Eddie Pepperell, E, $51,200

T-34: Antoine Rozner, E, $51,200

T-34: Marcel Schneider, E, $51,200

T-34: Fabrizio Zanotti, E, $51,200

41: Thriston Lawrence, +1, $45,500

T-42: Ewen Ferguson, +2, $43,400

T-42: Kurt Kitayama, +2, $43,400

T-44: Richard Bland, +3, $40,600

T-44: Shubhankar Sharma, +3, $40,600

46: Sebastian Söderberg, +4, $38,500

T-47: Pablo Larrazábal, +7, $36,400

T-47: Oliver Wilson, +7, $36,400

49: Matthieu Pavon, +8, $34,300

50: Hurly Long, +9, $32,900

Poll : 0 votes