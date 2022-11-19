Is Rory Mcilroy an only child? Golfer's parents, siblings, and more explored

Current World No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy has been playing golf since 2007. He is one of the finest golfers the world has ever witnessed.

Rory was born on May 4, 1989, in Holywood, County Down. He is the only child of Gerry McIlroy and Rosie McDonald. McIlroy was introduced to golf by his father, who coached him.

Growing up, Rory's interest in the game intensified as he joined Hollywood Golf Club to enhance his skills and become the club's youngest member.

McIlroy's parents have been very supportive of his career. His father, Gerry, ran down several jobs to ensure Rory could continue golfing.

Rory started training with Michael Bannon and came into the limelight after winning the World Championship for the 9–10 age group in Miami, Florida. He still learns golf from Michael, who is also his mentor.

Rory identified himself as Irish, Northern Irish, and British. Despite being born in Ireland, McIlroy carries a British passport. However, he represented Ireland at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

He said:

"I just think being from where we're from, we're placed in a very difficult position. I feel Northern Irish, and obviously, being from Northern Ireland you have a connection to Ireland and a connection to the UK."

He added:

"If I could and there was a Northern Irish team, I'd play for Northern Ireland. Play for one side or the other – or not play at all because I may upset too many people... Those are my three options I'm considering very carefully".

Rory McIlroy is the father of an adorable daughter, Poppy

Rory McIlroy is the proud father of his cute little daughter Poppy, born on August 30, 2020. He explained that fatherhood had changed his life in a good way.

McIlroy, who is now married to Erica Stoll, defines fatherhood as the best feeling in the world.

In one of his interviews, the eight-time World No. 1 golfer said he feels like a very different person after the birth of Poppy. Rory said:

"Yes, I am a father now, so that's different."

Rory is enjoying fatherhood to its best. He further explained:

"Going back to those first moments. Those firsts keep happening, it's not as if they ever really stop, and there are firsts all the way into the teenage years and beyond. All those firsts, and looking forward to bath time and going into their room in the morning and getting them up out of bed."

He concluded:

"Just all that stuff that you would sort of take for granted. The one thing I have said since I've had a child - I always thought I had an appreciation for my parents but, it gives me much more of an appreciation for my parents.

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy often talked about his parents in his interviews. He is very thankful to them for helping him succeed in his life.

Gerry McIlroy is Rory's biggest supporter. The father of the world's No. 1 golfer was always seen standing in the stands, cheering for him.

Poll : 0 votes