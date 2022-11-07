How many children does Rory McIlroy have? All you need to know about the golfer's family

World No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy is a proud father to his beautiful daughter, Poppy. His daughter was born on August 31, 2020, at 12:15 pm and the two-year-old has been a blessing in Rory's life ever since.

Rory and his wife, Erica Stoll, kept their pregnancy a secret, only announcing it a week before the baby's birth at the 2020 BMW Championship.

Rory McIlroy and Erika Stoll (image via Getty)

Erika and Rory were on cloud nine after the birth of their adorable baby as the golfer took to his Twitter account to express his joy. He said:

"She is the absolute love of our lives."

After getting inspired by Rory's cousin, the couple decided to name their baby Poppy. McIlroy Confessed:

"I have a cousin of mine, ; her daughter is named Poppy. We know a few other Poppies. And we just really love the name."

He went on to say:

"We were sort of trying to go through a lot of the flowers names- Rose, Iris, all those things. My name is Rosie, so we sort of, like, that might not work. We know Alex Noren has an Iris. Shane Lowry has an Iris. We wanted to go with something that may be more common back where I'm from, but we landed on Poppy and loved it."

Rory McIlroy only has one child. However, because of his tours and championships, he is often forced to stay away from his family.

Rory Mcllroy's personal life

Rory McIlroy, the four-time major champion, is married to the gorgeous Erika Stoll. The couple's love story is a fairly beautiful one.

Rory and Erika met for the first time at the 2012 Ryder Cup. McIlroy was late for his tee as he overslept before Erika helped him reach the golf course on time.

They became friends and then started dating each other. Over time, their love blossomed, and in 2015, he went down on his knees to propose to her while they were on holiday in Paris.

Two years later, Erika and Rory decided to walk down the aisle, and finally, in April 2017, they married at Ashford Castle in Cong, County Mayo. It was an intimate ceremony attended by family and friends. Former One Direction member Naill Horan and Coldplay's Chris Martin were among the guests at their wedding.

Rory also dated popular tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. They were together for three years, from 2011 to 2014. After his breakup with the tennis star, he began dating Erika in 2015 whom he had already met earlier in 2012.

McIlroy was engaged to Wozniacki but was not ready for marriage. As news of their wedding spread like wildfire, he shocked the sports world by announcing his breakup with the retired tennis player.

Rory McIlroy is now happily married to Erika and has been blessed with a baby girl. Erika seems to be his biggest supporter and is considered his lucky charm. The year they got married, Rory was named on Forbes' list as the sixth highest-paid athlete of the year.

Poll : 0 votes