What does Rory Mcllroy's wife do for a living?

Rory McIlroy is one of the top professional golfers of the world. A former world No. 1, Rory spent over 100 weeks in that position throughout his career.

A multi-time PGA and European Tour winner, the Northern Irishman is also a four-time Major champion. He made six appearances at the Ryder Cup as a member of the European team and came out victorious four times. At one of them, he met his soulmate, Erica Stoll. Get to know more about Stoll below.

Who is Erica Stoll?

Hailing from Rochester, New York, Erica Stoll was born on September 10, 1987. She went to Irondequoit High School and later graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in marketing. The 35-year-old is fond of sailing, baking and also played tennis in high school.

She began working for the PGA of America immediately after her graduation.

"The way PGA employees present themselves is so admirable and professional. That's the kind of job I want, and it's doing something I love," she told the Democrat and Chronicle in 2008.

She worked as an office manager and the manager of championship volunteer operations during her stint at the organization.

Rory and Erica first met at the 2012 Ryder Cup

At the 2012 Ryder Cup, Rory overslept due to a time zone mismatch and almost missed his tee time. Erica, who was working as a PGA official at the time, came to his rescue, helping him get into the course with the help of the police. He had misinterpreted his tee time at 11:25 a.m. central time, as 12:25 ET.

They became friends and did not officially start dating until late 2014. In an interview in 2015, Rory said:

"I am very happy in my love life. We haven't really been putting it out there. She is from America, which is why I like to spend time in Palm Beach … The past six or seven months have been really nice. That part of my life is going great."

The couple got married in 2017 on the grounds of Ashworth Castle, one of Ireland's premium hotels. It was a lavish ceremony attended by mega stars Niall Horan, Martin Kaymer, Shane Lowry, Ryan Giggs and Stevie Wonder.

What does Erica Stoll do now?

Erica is pictured traveling with her husband to different competitions. However, she likes to stay away from the limelight.

Three years after tying the knot, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, on August 31, 2020. The couple kept Erica's pregnancy a secret for a couple of months, only disclosing it after her third trimester.

Erica currently doesn’t have any professional commitments and spends most of her time with her family.

Meanwhile, Rory has had an exceptional 2022 season so far. He successfully defended his Canadian Open title and finished in third place at The Open Championships.

In addition, he won his third Tour Championship to claim his third FedEx Cup victory, surpassing Tiger Woods, who has won it twice. He recently finished second-tied at the BMW PGA Championship.

