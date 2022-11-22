Check out the 2022 DP World Tour Championship winner Jon Rahm’s Callaway gear

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm recently bagged the prestigious 2022 DP World Tour Championship at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Estate in Dubai. He defeated some competition in the form of World No.1 Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Alex Noren amongst others.

The winner's bag is always a matter of fascination for golf fans, especially when it has helped a golfer beat bitter competition and bag a coveted title such as the 2022 DP World Tour Championship.

So, here's a look at Jon Rahm's winner's bag:

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS, 10.5 degrees, with an Aldila Tour Green 75TX shaft.

3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST (Aldila Tour Green 85TX shaft), 16 degrees

5-wood: Callaway Rogue ST (Graphite Design Tour AD DI8X shaft), 18 degrees

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW; True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts)

Wedges: Callaway Jaws Forged (52, 56 and 60 degrees; True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts)

Putter: Rossie S of Odyssey White Hot OG

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Grips: New Decade MultiCompound Midsize Golf Pride

"Hopefully people can stop telling me it was a bad year" - Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm won the US Open this year and became the World No. 1 player for a while. However, the Spaniard faced criticism that he was having a down time. He hoped that critics would stop saying that now that he has won the 2022 DP World Tour Championship.

He also believes that his achievements in Mexico, Spain, and the UAE were more than enough. He spoke about it after his win:

"Hopefully, people can stop telling me it was a bad year. Three wins worldwide, three wins in three different continents ... it wasn’t a major championship but it’s still a really, really good season."

Outside of the golf course, Jon Rahm had several personal moments of joy. He and his wife, Kelley, welcomed their second son, Eneko, this year.

"I had a second boy this year, a lot of changes at home—it also helps. I got a lot of videos from my kids back home laughing and doing things."

He also criticized the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) and said that the DP World Tour not earning the same points as RSM Classic on the PGA Tour was a joke.

"I feel like it gets to a point where your play should start to be rewarded. I understand why they made the changes, they made it where it would be a perfect system if every single field is 150. I’ll say one more time, we don’t get the same points for our win here, here it’s a bit of a joke."

He also added that he got the better of "amazing" players in the tournament.

"I beat amazing players today. I don’t know if I can add anymore to what I said. Maybe I was too far back, I don’t know. I’ve gone second, first, fourth, first—and I have not changed my world ranking. I don’t know if that explains what I meant the other day but it should."

Jon Rahm won $3 million as a cash prize for bagging the DP World Tour title. With the win, he was propelled into the top-10 highest earning players list.

