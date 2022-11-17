DP World Tour Championship Metaverse Challenge: Everything you need to know about the virtual reality golf event

Golf continues to evolve. The DP World Tour Championship Metaverse Challenge is underway and is one of the most unique golf experiences in history.

The tour has partnered with Golf5 eClub to bring a virtual, competitive golf experience to metaverse users.

It is only available to Golf5 eClub members who can compete with each other on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. It will be held from November 17th to November 20th.

The new VR game was developed by AAA Game Studios. It can be downloaded on the Oculus app and played there. Those physically attending the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai can also participate. A special location there will have the opportunity.

DP World Tour Championship - Previews

This is one of the first major tournaments in any sport to be held virtually. As technology progresses and virtual and augmented reality become more popular, tournaments like this will pop up, but this could very well be a landmark example.

What the executives are saying about DP World Tour Championship Metaverse Challenge

According to the European Tour, Keith Pelley, European Tour CEO, said:

“This builds on the success we have already had in the launch of the DP World eTour, that will have its grand finale at the DP World Flow Pavilion in Dubai on 16th November. These innovations will make the DP World Tour Championship a multi-dimensional entertainment spectacle - both on and off the course."

Daniel van Otterdijk, Chief Communications Officer at DP World, added:

“At DP World we are exploring how the metaverse can help tackle real-world supply chain challenges, so it’s great to also see virtual reality technology being integrated into golf and the DP World Tour Championship."

He added, saying they wanted to be at the forefront of technological advancements:

"We want to be at the forefront of world-class technology and innovation, so to see this challenge being launched by the DP World Tour during one of the biggest weeks of the golf calendar, is extremely exciting. We wish all of the competitors the best of luck and thank our partners for helping to make it happen.”

Antonio Marin, founder and CEO of AAA Games Studios, also said:

“We are very excited to partner with the DP World Tour Championship to bring this tournament to life as a world’s first in the Oculus Metaverse. Our vision is to build out this partnership with the DP World Tour over the coming years and ensure fans can play some of the biggest events on the golfing calendar."

He went on, adding that they believe it will be an authentic experience:

"We at GOLF5 pride ourselves on being the home of authentic golf in the metaverse and we are excited for the fans to be able to play the course at Jumeirah Golf Estates and the immersive experience we will be providing with this unique event."

The tournament begins on Thursday, so be sure to join the eClub if you are interested in participating. Check out the official European Tour website for more information.

