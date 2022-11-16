7 Golfers who crossed $10 million in career earnings without a single title win

There is a less than illustrious club in golf: golfers who have somehow earned over $10 million in career earnings without winning a major title. Despite never being top of the leaderboard, these athletes have still made quite a profit in their careers.

They would all presumably want to have a major title to their name, but the $10 million or more career earnings are at least a somewhat decent fallback. Here are a few members of this dubious club.

Which golfers are in the $10 million without a title club?

Cameron Tringale- $17,310,004

Tringale is the richest member of this club. He has by far the most career earnings of a player who never won a major title. He earned that unfortunate title in May 2021 and has only earned more money without a win since then, furthering his lead.

He's come close, with two top-three finishes in 2020-2021, but he's never been able to get the elusive win.

Tommy Fleetwood- $14,299,219

Fleetwood also has quite a bit of money from his playing career without a title. He's only been on the PGA Tour since 2017, so he's earned quite a bit in that time. It's all somehow come without a title win, though.

He very nearly avoided this list at the 2018 US Open where he was defeated by Brooks Koepka by one shot.

Brian Davis- $13,382,405

Davis earned his place on this list due to a number of close calls. He placed second quite a few times, though none closer than in 2010 at the Verizon Heritage. He tied Jim Furyk on the final hole, which sent the two golfers to a playoff.

It can be argued that no member of this infamous group came closer than this, but Davis lost thanks to a penalty for his backswing—something he admitted to. Honorable, but it left him without a potential victory.

Jeff Overton- $12,790,635

Overton has had one of the longer careers of any golfers on this list, so it's no surprise he ended up with over $10 million in career earnings. Unfortunately, a final-round 70 in the 2007 Wyndham Championship sunk one of his best shots at winning a title. He hasn't really gotten that close since.

Brendon de Jonge- $11,568,484

De Jonge has earned quite a lot over his 19-year career. He turned pro in 2003 and hasn't won a title since. Since he's been playing for so long, it's no surprise that he finds himself in this potentially frustrating club.

Graham DeLaet- $11,265,285

DeLaet finds himself on this list of unfortunate golfers after a string during 2013 and 2014 when he had all three of his career runner-up finishes and also had 14 top-10 finishes. Despite all that, he was never able to get over the hump.

Patrick Rodgers- $10,143,566

Rodgers is the latest of these golfers to find himself on the list. Surprisingly, Rodgers played well in college, with 11 title wins at Stanford. That has not yet translated to the pro game, though.

