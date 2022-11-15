Patrick Rodgers crosses $10 million in career earnings without a single title win

Patrick Rodgers has become the latest member of a dubious PGA Tour club. 14 players have played on the PGA Tour and earned $10 million in their careers without winning a single title.

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Rodgers was solo second through two rounds after a Friday 63. He then shot a 74-71 over the weekend to finish 16th. However, it was enough to land him another $123,900 and up his career total to $10,143,566.

Patrick Rodgers joins infamous PGA Tour club

In college, Rodgers tied Tiger Woods' Stanford record with 11 wins and many had expected him to duplicate that success at the pro level when he turned professional 2014. That hasn't happened, though.

He still has time to make his way out of the club by winning a title, and he hopes to do so, according to Golf Digest:

“Just kind of figured out where we needed to get better, where I'm falling short of sort of the elite players out here,” Rodgers said, “and I feel like we're implementing that playing week after week and it's showing up on the course.”

He believes he can do so, that he has the talent to pull off the feat:

“I wasn't behind tour average, but obviously the elite players in the world are incredible tee to green. Rory [McIlroy]'s been driving it on another planet almost, he's obviously the best player in the world off the tee and that's a huge advantage that I feel like I'm capable of getting somewhat close to."

Cadence Bank Houston Open - Final Round

He continued, adding that he knows he has work to do to get to a title-winning level for golf:

"And then you see guys like J.T. and Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm, the way they hit their approach shots and the way that they're able to attack from the fairway, it's a huge asset in their game, and I feel like if I can just kind of chip away getting a little bit closer to those guys, the way I putt it, I should be able to put together a nice year.”

Will Rodgers play his way out of the dubious club?

Other members of the infamous club

There are 13 other golfers that are members of this club:

David Hearn ($10,070,854)

Charlie Wi ($10,079,659)

Byeong Hun An ($10,292,490)

Harold Varner III ($10,403,266)

Alex Noren ($10,411,326)

Brett Quigley ($11,058,693)

Graham DeLaet ($11,265,285)

Brendon de Jonge ($11,568,484)

Jeff Overton ($12,790,635)

Briny Baird ($13,251,178)

Brian Davis ($13,382,405)

Tommy Fleetwood ($14,299,219)

Cameron Tringale ($17,310,004)

Will the newest member play his way out of the club, or will his total continue to rise?

Poll : 0 votes