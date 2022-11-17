How many times have Rory McIlroy won the DP World Tour Championship

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy is widely regarded as one of the best players on the circuit. He is one of only three players to have won four majors before the age of 25. He also bagged the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014.

McIlroy is currently in one of his best form, having successfully defended his CJ Cup win, winning the FedEx Cup, and reaching the World No.1 position this year. He is heading to the upcoming DP World Tour Championship in Dubai as the leader in the points table.

He has already won the DP World Tour twice in 2012 and 2015. If he clinches the title this year as well, it will certainly be a special triple victory. He will also want to secure both the PGA and the DP World Tour finales in the same year for the first time ever.

"It's nice to come in with not just one, but two things at stake" - Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy at the DP World Tour Championship - Previews (Image via Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy will be looking to cap his rather memorable 2022 season with a victory at the DP World Tour Dubai. He is, of course, leading the season-long rankings. For the fourth time, actually. He had previously achieved this feat in 2012, 2014, and 2015.

McIlroy has played in Dubai before and has a good record set there. He spoke about it at the pre-tournament press conference:

"I've had some success around here and I've had some great memories in Dubai in general. I've won four times across this tournament and the Desert Classic. It's a nice feeling to come back here and have a chance to win the season title."

Rory McIlroy is perhaps the most consistent player of the year with back-to-back great performances. So although it's been a while since he has teed off in Dubai, he is in a good position to bring home the trophy. The fact that he has more stakes definitely helps.

He said:

"It's been a few years (since a last win in Dubai) but with my consistent play this year and obviously in the majors and some of the bigger events, I find myself in a nice position. It's nice to come in with not just one, but two things at stake. I'm excited to get going."

While Tiger Woods will be hosting and possibly playing at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas after the DP World Tour wraps up, this one will be the final competitive event for Rory McIlroy. Hence, the four-time major winner will go all-in to finish the 2022 season in style.

He added:

"It would be a really nice way to finish off the year. This is my last event of the season. I know some of the other guys will play in the Bahamas in a couple weeks in Tiger's event. I think the way I've played throughout the year, I've been so consistent, especially the last six or seven months post-Augusta."

Although the DP World Tour will be the last 2022 tournament for Rory McIlroy, he will be seen in action at 'The Match' alongside Tiger Woods. The duo will take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at the charity event in December.

