Rory McIlroy favorite to win the DP World Tour Championship: Check out full odds 

The DP World Tour Championship is here. The golfers have arrived at the Earth Course, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai for the event set to tee off on Thursday, November 17.
The 14th edition of the prestigious European Tour event will see a 50-player field fight it out for the top prize. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy headlines the field as he looks to keep his rank safe from second-placed Scottie Scheffler for the third week in a row. Having won the FedEx Cup title in August, the Irishman will look to clinch both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour season finales in the same year for the first time.
Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm are two other big names on the field. Coming to the event in major form, they are being picked by the betters. Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick will also be players to watch out for at the European tour event. Meanwhile, defending champion Collin Morikawa will stay away from the competition, citing personal commitments.
Ryan Fox, who has had an incredible 2022 season winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, is another player to keep an eye out for. The 35-year-old New Zealander is a serious threat to McIlroy. He stands a chance to overtake the Irishman as the season points winner if he emerges victorious. McIlroy, who has won the event thrice, will have to up his game to keep the challenger at bay.
The season-ending DP World Tour Championship event has a hefty prize money purse of $10 million. This is an increase from the $9 million purse last year. Notably, the winner of the event will bag a $3 million paycheck along with valuable points.
2022 DP World Tour Championship odds
Unsurprisingly, Rory McIlroy is the safest bet for the DP World Tour Championship. According to SportsLine and other popular agencies, the golfer is the favorite to win with odds of 7-to-2 (+350). Jon Rahm follows with 5-to-1, while Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland trail with 10-to-1. Shane Lowry is another golfer with good betting odds of 14-to-1.
Here is the list of top odds for the 2022 DP World Tour Championship:
- Rory McIlroy - 350
- Jon Rahm - 500
- Matt Fitzpatrick - 1000
- Viktor Hovland - 1000
- Shane Lowry - 1400
- Tommy Fleetwood - 1400
- Tyrrell Hatton - 2000
- Jordan Smith - 2800
- Rasmus Hojgaard - 2800
- Ryan Fox - 2800
- Kurt Kitayama - 3300
- Min Woo Lee - 3300
- Robert MacIntyre - 3300
- Alex Noren - 4000
- Adrian Otaegui - 5000
- Antoine Rozner - 6600
- Richie Ramsay - 6600
- Eddie Pepperell - 7500
- Gavin Green - 7500
- Sam Horsfield - 7500
- Victor Perez - 7500
- Adrian Meronk - 8000
- Callum Shinkwin - 8000
- Ewen Ferguson - 8000
- Thriston Lawrence - 8000
- Yannik Paul - 8000
- Adri Arnaus - 10000
- Fabrizio Zanotti - 10000
- Paul Waring - 10000
- Richard Bland - 10000
- Richard Mansell - 10000
- Guido Migliozzi - 11000
- Hurly Long - 11000
- Marcel Schneider - 11000
- Thorbjorn Olesen - 11000
- Connor Syme - 12500
- Oliver Bekker - 12500
- Sebastian Soderberg - 12500
- Ashun Wu - 15000
More details of the 2022 DP World Tour Championship, including tee times and leaderboards of the event, will be updated soon.