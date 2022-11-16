Rory McIlroy favorite to win the DP World Tour Championship: Check out full odds 

The DP World Tour Championship is here. The golfers have arrived at the Earth Course, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai for the event set to tee off on Thursday, November 17.

The 14th edition of the prestigious European Tour event will see a 50-player field fight it out for the top prize. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy headlines the field as he looks to keep his rank safe from second-placed Scottie Scheffler for the third week in a row. Having won the FedEx Cup title in August, the Irishman will look to clinch both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour season finales in the same year for the first time.

Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm are two other big names on the field. Coming to the event in major form, they are being picked by the betters. Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick will also be players to watch out for at the European tour event. Meanwhile, defending champion Collin Morikawa will stay away from the competition, citing personal commitments.

Ryan Fox, who has had an incredible 2022 season winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, is another player to keep an eye out for. The 35-year-old New Zealander is a serious threat to McIlroy. He stands a chance to overtake the Irishman as the season points winner if he emerges victorious. McIlroy, who has won the event thrice, will have to up his game to keep the challenger at bay.

The season-ending DP World Tour Championship event has a hefty prize money purse of $10 million. This is an increase from the $9 million purse last year. Notably, the winner of the event will bag a $3 million paycheck along with valuable points.

2022 DP World Tour Championship odds

Unsurprisingly, Rory McIlroy is the safest bet for the DP World Tour Championship. According to SportsLine and other popular agencies, the golfer is the favorite to win with odds of 7-to-2 (+350). Jon Rahm follows with 5-to-1, while Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland trail with 10-to-1. Shane Lowry is another golfer with good betting odds of 14-to-1.

Here is the list of top odds for the 2022 DP World Tour Championship:

Rory McIlroy - 350

Jon Rahm - 500

Matt Fitzpatrick - 1000

Viktor Hovland - 1000

Shane Lowry - 1400

Tommy Fleetwood - 1400

Tyrrell Hatton - 2000

Jordan Smith - 2800

Rasmus Hojgaard - 2800

Ryan Fox - 2800

Kurt Kitayama - 3300

Min Woo Lee - 3300

Robert MacIntyre - 3300

Alex Noren - 4000

Adrian Otaegui - 5000

Antoine Rozner - 6600

Richie Ramsay - 6600

Eddie Pepperell - 7500

Gavin Green - 7500

Sam Horsfield - 7500

Victor Perez - 7500

Adrian Meronk - 8000

Callum Shinkwin - 8000

Ewen Ferguson - 8000

Thriston Lawrence - 8000

Yannik Paul - 8000

Adri Arnaus - 10000

Fabrizio Zanotti - 10000

Paul Waring - 10000

Richard Bland - 10000

Richard Mansell - 10000

Guido Migliozzi - 11000

Hurly Long - 11000

Marcel Schneider - 11000

Thorbjorn Olesen - 11000

Connor Syme - 12500

Oliver Bekker - 12500

Sebastian Soderberg - 12500

Ashun Wu - 15000

More details of the 2022 DP World Tour Championship, including tee times and leaderboards of the event, will be updated soon.

Poll : 0 votes