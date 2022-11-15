World No. 1 Rory Mcllroy and World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler to miss the 2022 RSM Classic, Here's why 

The world's top golfers, Rory Mcllroy and Scottie Scheffler, will not feature in the final PGA Tour event of 2022, the RSM Classic. The event clashes with the season-ending finale of the DP World Tour Championships.
World No. 1 Rory McIlroy is all set to headline the field at the DP World Tour Championships and will therefore miss out on the RSM Classic. Rory was last seen at the CJ Cup in Carolina, where he successfully defended the title to regain the World No. 1 rank.
Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler finished his PGA Tour season at the recently concluded Houston Open in front of his family and friends. Overall, he had an incredible 2022 season with four PGA Tour victories, which put him at the top of the world rankings. He was also part of the US Team in the Presidents Cup.
However, he dropped down one spot in the world rankings after Rory McIlroy overtook him at the CJ Cup in South Carolina. His conquest to reclaim the top spot was unsuccessful as he did not finish first or solo second at the Houston Open.
He was also named the PGA Tour player of the year for the 2021-22 season, where he collected 11 top-10 finishes and finished second in the FedEx Cup standings.
With the conclusion of the Houston Open, the PGA Tour now heads to Georgia for the RSM Classic tournament. It is scheduled to take place from November 17 to 20, at the Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia. The event will have a 156-player field with a 36-hole cut for the top 65. World No. 15, Tony Finau, who recently won the Houston Open, will be the highest-ranked player in the field.
RSM Classic 2022 players field
Take a look at the 136-player field that will feature at the 2022 RSM Classic.
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Erik Barnes
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Dean Burmester
- Jonathan Byrd
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gligic
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Jim Herman
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Palmer Jackson
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Philip Knowles
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Spencer Ralston
- Chad Ramey
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Tim Weinhart
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Danny Willett
- Brandon Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
Following the RSM Classic, the PGA World Tour will head to the Bahamas for the 2022 Hero World Challenge.