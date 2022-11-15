World No. 1 Rory Mcllroy and World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler to miss the 2022 RSM Classic, Here's why 

The world's top golfers, Rory Mcllroy and Scottie Scheffler, will not feature in the final PGA Tour event of 2022, the RSM Classic. The event clashes with the season-ending finale of the DP World Tour Championships.

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy is all set to headline the field at the DP World Tour Championships and will therefore miss out on the RSM Classic. Rory was last seen at the CJ Cup in Carolina, where he successfully defended the title to regain the World No. 1 rank.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler finished his PGA Tour season at the recently concluded Houston Open in front of his family and friends. Overall, he had an incredible 2022 season with four PGA Tour victories, which put him at the top of the world rankings. He was also part of the US Team in the Presidents Cup.

However, he dropped down one spot in the world rankings after Rory McIlroy overtook him at the CJ Cup in South Carolina. His conquest to reclaim the top spot was unsuccessful as he did not finish first or solo second at the Houston Open.

Cadence Bank Houston Open @HouOpenGolf



Scottie Scheffler sinks one from the bunker for his last shot of the tournament.

Finish strongScottie Scheffler sinks one from the bunker for his last shot of the tournament. Finish strong 💪Scottie Scheffler sinks one from the bunker for his last shot of the tournament. https://t.co/9YPt3Wpdwv

He was also named the PGA Tour player of the year for the 2021-22 season, where he collected 11 top-10 finishes and finished second in the FedEx Cup standings.

With the conclusion of the Houston Open, the PGA Tour now heads to Georgia for the RSM Classic tournament. It is scheduled to take place from November 17 to 20, at the Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia. The event will have a 156-player field with a 36-hole cut for the top 65. World No. 15, Tony Finau, who recently won the Houston Open, will be the highest-ranked player in the field.

RSM Classic 2022 players field

Take a look at the 136-player field that will feature at the 2022 RSM Classic.

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Erik Barnes

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Dean Burmester

Jonathan Byrd

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Tony Finau

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gligic

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Jim Herman

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Palmer Jackson

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Philip Knowles

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Spencer Ralston

Chad Ramey

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Tim Weinhart

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Danny Willett

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Following the RSM Classic, the PGA World Tour will head to the Bahamas for the 2022 Hero World Challenge.

Poll : 0 votes