Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour Championship for the third time on Sunday. The 28-year-old Spaniard defeated the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, and Alex Noren to take the win at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai.

Following the win, Rahm said that it was enough for his critics to stop telling him that he is having a "bad" year. Rahm won a major championship at the US Open and even became the No. 1 player in the world for a while.

He thinks that his accomplishments in Mexico, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates are enough for a good year. On Sunday, the golfer addressed the same and said that he had a "really good season."

Speaking after his win at the DP World Tour Championship, Jon Rahm said:

“Hopefully people can stop telling me it was a bad year. Three wins worldwide, three wins in three different continents ... it wasn’t a major championship but it’s still a really, really good season.”

Furthermore, the golfer also listed his personal accomplishments to add emphasis to his great year.

He added:

“I had a second boy this year, a lot of changes at home—it also helps. I got a lot of videos from my kids back home laughing and doing things."

Jon Rahm continues his attack on OWGR

Jon Rahm, who shot 67 on Sunday to win the European Tour Championship, stirred controversy by calling out the Official World Golf Rankings officials.

The golfer had slammed the system and said it was "laughable." The Spaniard said that the DP World Tour Championship not earning the same points as the RSM Classic on the PGA Tour was a joke.

The golfer also made a callback to the same comments in an interview on Sunday and said that he beat "amazing players" to take the win.

He said:

“I beat amazing players today. I don’t know if I can add anymore to what I said. Maybe I was too far back, I don’t know. I’ve gone second, first, fourth, first—and I have not changed my world ranking. I don’t know if that explains what I meant the other day but it should.”

He added:

“I feel like it gets to a point where your play should start to be rewarded. I understand why they made the changes, they made it where it would be a perfect system if every single field is 150. I’ll say one more time, we don’t get the same points for our win here, here it’s a bit of a joke.”

How much did Jon Rahm win at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship?

Jon Rahm’s DP World Tour Championship win was his ninth career win on the circuit. The golfer bagged $3 million in prizes for the title.

With this, Rahm took his DP World Tour career earnings to over $20 million. The Spaniard climbed his way up into the top-10 list of highest-earning players on the circuit with the win.

It is pertinent to note that Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren shared second place. The duo won $972,215 each for their efforts.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, who won the DP World Tour’s Harry Vardon Trophy for the fourth time, took home $438,200 in prizes for finishing fourth on the field.

