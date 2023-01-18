How much will PGA Tour The American Express champion win? Prize purse explored 

After two successful events in Hawaii, the PGA Tour is now back in the United States for The American Express. The event being held in California’s PGA West is scheduled to tee off on Thursday, January 19, and conclude on the 22.
The first of three consecutive tournaments in the Sunshine State and the start of the West Coast Swing, The American Express has a stacked field lined up. The event features five of the world’s top 10 golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and Will Zalatoris. The eye-catching talents on the field are set to fight it out for the $8 million prize purse.
The American Express prize money 2023
American Express has a prize purse of $8 million. Following the standard share limit of the PGA Tour, the winner of the event will bag a whopping $1.44 million. The runner-up will return home with $872,000, while the third-place finisher will earn $552,000 for his efforts. The golfer finishing 50th on the stacked field will earn $20,560.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 American Express:
- 1st - $1,440,000
- 2nd - $872,000
- 3rd - $552,000
- 4th - $392,000
- 5th - $328,000
- 6th - $290,000
- 7th - $270,000
- 8th - $250,000
- 9th - $234,000
- 10th - $218,000
- 11th - $202,000
- 12th - $186,000
- 13th - $170,000
- 14th - $154,000
- 15th - $146,000
- 16th - $138,000
- 17th - $130,000
- 18th - $122,000
- 19th - $114,000
- 20th - $106,000
- 21st - $98,000
- 22nd - $90,000
- 23rd - $83,600
- 24th - $77,200
- 25th - $70,800
- 26th - $64,400
- 27th - $62,000
- 28th - $59,600
- 29th - $57,200
- 30th - $54,800
- 31st - $52,400
- 32nd - $50,000
- 33rd - $47,600
- 34th - $45,600
- 35th - $43,600
- 36th - $41,600
- 37th - $39,600
- 38th - $38,000
- 39th - $36,400
- 40th - $34,800
- 41st - $33,200
- 42nd - $31,600
- 43rd - $30,000
- 44th - $28,400
- 45th - $26,800
- 46th - $25,200
- 47th - $23,600
- 48th - $22,320
- 49th - $21,200
- 50th - $20,560
2023 American Express odds
The American Express has a stacked field. Coming off the back of the Sony Open in Hawaii, the PGA Tour golfers will be aiming for strong finishes at the event.
The event features some of the top names like Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, and Xander Schauffele. Unsurprisingly, they lead the odds table as well. While Rahm comes into the event as favorite to win, Cantlay and Finau are close behind him. World No. 2 Scheffler is one player to watch out for as he looks to retain his No. 1 spot from Rory McIlroy, who will miss the event.
Here are the best odds for The American Express 2023 (as per SportsLine):
- Jon Rahm +550
- Patrick Cantlay +950
- Scottie Scheffler +1100
- Tony Finau +1500
- Xander Schauffele +1900
- Will Zalatoris +1900
- Tom Kim +2000
- Sungjae Im +2100
- Cameron Young +2100
- Sam Burns +2900
- Si Woo Kim +2900
- Brian Harman +3400
- Aaron Wise +4200
- Tom Hoge +4200
- Taylor Montgomery +4500
- Cameron Davis +4800
- J.T. Poston +5000
- Sahith Theegala +5000
- Adam Hadwin +5000