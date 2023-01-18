How much will PGA Tour The American Express champion win? Prize purse explored 

After two successful events in Hawaii, the PGA Tour is now back in the United States for The American Express. The event being held in California’s PGA West is scheduled to tee off on Thursday, January 19, and conclude on the 22.

The first of three consecutive tournaments in the Sunshine State and the start of the West Coast Swing, The American Express has a stacked field lined up. The event features five of the world’s top 10 golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and Will Zalatoris. The eye-catching talents on the field are set to fight it out for the $8 million prize purse.

The American Express prize money 2023

American Express has a prize purse of $8 million. Following the standard share limit of the PGA Tour, the winner of the event will bag a whopping $1.44 million. The runner-up will return home with $872,000, while the third-place finisher will earn $552,000 for his efforts. The golfer finishing 50th on the stacked field will earn $20,560.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 American Express:

1st - $1,440,000

2nd - $872,000

3rd - $552,000

4th - $392,000

5th - $328,000

6th - $290,000

7th - $270,000

8th - $250,000

9th - $234,000

10th - $218,000

11th - $202,000

12th - $186,000

13th - $170,000

14th - $154,000

15th - $146,000

16th - $138,000

17th - $130,000

18th - $122,000

19th - $114,000

20th - $106,000

21st - $98,000

22nd - $90,000

23rd - $83,600

24th - $77,200

25th - $70,800

26th - $64,400

27th - $62,000

28th - $59,600

29th - $57,200

30th - $54,800

31st - $52,400

32nd - $50,000

33rd - $47,600

34th - $45,600

35th - $43,600

36th - $41,600

37th - $39,600

38th - $38,000

39th - $36,400

40th - $34,800

41st - $33,200

42nd - $31,600

43rd - $30,000

44th - $28,400

45th - $26,800

46th - $25,200

47th - $23,600

48th - $22,320

49th - $21,200

50th - $20,560

2023 American Express odds

The American Express has a stacked field. Coming off the back of the Sony Open in Hawaii, the PGA Tour golfers will be aiming for strong finishes at the event.

4. @TonyFinauGolf

3. @Patrick_Cantlay

2. Scottie Scheffler

1. @JonRahmPGA



The Power Rankings are stacked @TheAmExGolf

The event features some of the top names like Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, and Xander Schauffele. Unsurprisingly, they lead the odds table as well. While Rahm comes into the event as favorite to win, Cantlay and Finau are close behind him. World No. 2 Scheffler is one player to watch out for as he looks to retain his No. 1 spot from Rory McIlroy, who will miss the event.

Here are the best odds for The American Express 2023 (as per SportsLine):

Jon Rahm +550

Patrick Cantlay +950

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Tony Finau +1500

Xander Schauffele +1900

Will Zalatoris +1900

Tom Kim +2000

Sungjae Im +2100

Cameron Young +2100

Sam Burns +2900

Si Woo Kim +2900

Brian Harman +3400

Aaron Wise +4200

Tom Hoge +4200

Taylor Montgomery +4500

Cameron Davis +4800

J.T. Poston +5000

Sahith Theegala +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

