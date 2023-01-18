"How deep is the water?"- Fans react to all-time The American Express golf moment when Bill Goldberg tosses a caddie into the water

A video of wrestler Bill Goldberg tossing a fan or caddie into the water has resurfaced on the internet as The American Express approaches. Although it's been more than a decade since the incident, the video still makes fans clench their stomachs in laughter.

The PGA Tour reshared a short video of Goldberg picking up a guy who appeared out of nowhere and repeatedly punched the wrestler. The video was from the American Express Pro-Am event, where Bill Goldberg participated in the CareerBuilder Challenge.

The video seems to be scripted but has garnered millions of views. The PGA Tour shared the video on their social media page, with the caption saying:

"An all-time The American Express Golf moment."

Fans reacted to the video in the comments section, saying:

"How deep is the water?"

While others wrote:

"Better with Trump throwing Biden in."

"Make golf full contact."

"Almost botched this dude's life like he did Bret Hart's career."

Meanwhile, some people were concerned and thought it was not funny. The guy had almost hit the rocks when he was thrown into the water. Fans commented:

"Bro nearly became enemies with that last rock."

"Good thing he missed the rock."

"He almost smelled what the Rock was cooking."

"Way too confident about clearing those rocks."

It's best not to mess with the mountain of a man, whether it's staged or not. Later in the video, Bill Goldberg playfully chased the other caddies.

The American Express preview

The American Express is a historic tournament. Despite not owning the elevated event tag, the circuit lured 10 of the top 20 players in the world. The 2023 edition of the event will mark its 63rd anniversary.

It will feature some of the most decorated fields, from rising stars to professionals. Sadly, defending champion Hudson Swafford will not be there to defend his title this year. The golfer was barred from competing in PGA Tour events. The biggest miss will undoubtedly be Phil Mickelson, who has joined LIV Golf and is thus suspended from competing at the championship.

The American Express will return to its permanent home in the PGA West, with La Quinta Country Club serving as the host venue for the event.

Fans' favorite and 2023 Tournament of Champions winner Jon Rahm is scheduled to play in the championship alongside last week's Sony Open winner, Si Woo Kim.

Last year's Masters winner Scottie Scheffler will also be seen on the greens, showing some amazing shots. Patrick Cantlay, the runner-up in 2021, is also hoping to clinch the trophy this year.

Interestingly, the current World No. 1, Rory McIlroy, will miss this event. He was slated to compete in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, but he withdrew at the last moment and is now not playing at The American Express.

Legendary American golfer Arnold Palmer holds the record for winning the tournament the most times. In 1973, he won his fifth title with a two-stroke victory over Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller.

Poll : 0 votes